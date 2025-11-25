403
One Palestinian gets murdered by Israeli fire in southern Gaza Strip
(MENAFN) A Palestinian resident was killed by Israeli army fire on Tuesday in southern Gaza, marking a violation of the ceasefire that has been in effect since last month, according to medical reports.
Medical staff at a Gaza hospital stated that the victim was struck in the town of Bani Suhaila, located east of Khan Younis, within an area under Israeli control known as the yellow zone.
Reports indicate that Israeli naval forces shelled the Rafah coastline, while artillery simultaneously targeted the eastern parts of Khan Younis. Witnesses described these attacks as part of a coordinated assault from both land and sea.
Earlier on the same day, several residential buildings were demolished in the Shujaiya neighborhood of Gaza City, reflecting another breach of the ceasefire agreement. In southern Gaza, residents said artillery fire also hit areas of eastern Khan Younis situated beyond the yellow zone.
The previous evening, two Palestinians were killed and several others injured inside a home in the Al-Nasr neighborhood of Gaza City after an Israeli ordnance detonated, according to reports.
Palestine’s envoy to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour, addressed the Security Council on Monday, stating, “Two children are being killed daily by Israeli forces in Gaza since the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10.” He also noted that Israeli actions have resulted in over 1,000 Palestinian casualties since last month.
According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, at least 342 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 900 others injured by Israeli army fire since the ceasefire began.
