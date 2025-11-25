403
Supreme Court Confirms Preemptive Arrest of Jair Bolsonaro
(MENAFN) Brazil’s Supreme Court unanimously validated the preemptive detention of former President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday, after he attempted to remove his electronic ankle bracelet over the weekend using a soldering iron while confined to house arrest.
Bolsonaro, 70, was apprehended early on Saturday and is currently being held at the federal police headquarters in Brasília.
He had been under house arrest since August, awaiting designation of the facility where he would serve his 27-year prison term for his involvement in a failed 2022 coup d'état—an effort to remain in power following his defeat in the presidential election to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
A panel of four Supreme Court justices unanimously endorsed the continuation of the preemptive incarceration.
Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who initially issued the arrest warrant on Saturday, considered Bolsonaro a flight risk and pointed to the violation of judicial restrictions.
In his ruling, he highlighted that Bolsonaro admitted to tampering with the ankle monitoring device, labeling it as "serious foul play, repeated non-compliance with precautionary measures and evident disrespect to the court."
Bolsonaro explained to an assistant judge on Sunday that a modification in his medication for chronic hiccups caused him to experience a nervous breakdown and hallucinations, which prompted him to attempt to remove the ankle monitor.
