French-Saudi Business Forum Reinforces Bilateral Relations And Supports Vision 2030 Roadmap

Held from November 23 to 25 in the wake of President Emmanuel Macron's official visit last December, the French-Saudi Business Forum marked a significant step forward in bilateral economic cooperation. This year's edition, titled“From Expo 2030 Riyadh to World Cup 2034,” aimed to connect French expertise with Saudi decision-makers and accelerate opportunities within Riyadh's major projects and Vision 2030.

A Record Presence and Strategic Positioning

With the support of Team France, H.E. Nicolas Forissier, Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness of France, successfully positioned more than 100 French companies on Riyadh's flagship projects, placing them firmly on the radar for Expo 2030 Riyadh and the road to World Cup 2034. The forum brought together over 800 leading stakeholders from government, public, and private sectors, making it a landmark event for bilateral engagement.

Opening Ceremony and High-Level Engagement

The opening ceremony was graced by H.E. Nicolas Forissier, on his first official visit to Saudi Arabia, and H.E. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi, Minister of Commerce of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The forum was organized by Business France, with the support of the French Embassy and its Economic Department, the Saudi French Business Council (CAFS) chaired by Dr. Mohammed Ben Laden, Bpifrance (the French Export Credit Agency), MEDEF International, and the French Foreign Trade Advisors (CCEF) in Saudi Arabia. The event was held in close collaboration with key Saudi partners: the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Investment (MISA), the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) and Expo 2030 Riyadh Company.

Strategic Initiatives and Tangible Outcomes

Under Vision 2030, Riyadh is emerging as a global hub for business, culture, tourism, and major events. Mega-projects such as Diriyah, Qiddiya, King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), Expo 2030 Riyadh, and the FIFA World Cup 2034 are reshaping the capital at unprecedented speed and scale. French companies are actively contributing to this transformation through their expertise in infrastructure, engineering, water, mobility, energy, logistics, retail, finance, security, hospitality, gastronomy, and technology. Beyond these sectors, France is also investing in skills development and supporting Saudi Arabia's ambition to build a knowledge-based economy.

A major highlight was the strategic dialogue between Minister Forissier, French companies, and Eng. Talal AlMarri, CEO of Expo 2030 Riyadh Company. This exchange led to the launch of the“Team France Expo” Task Force, a new mechanism designed to coordinate and promote French capabilities for Expo 2030 Riyadh and to develop partnerships, ensuring sustained dialogue with Saudi stakeholders.

In addition, a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding was announced between Bpifrance Assurance Export, the Saudi Electricity Company (SEC), and GE. This agreement aims to deliver fast, efficient, and tailor-made funding solutions to support contracts awarded by SEC to GE, ensuring accelerated implementation of key infrastructure projects in line with the Kingdom's energy and industrial ambitions.

A Program Focused on High-Level Engagement



Day 1: In partnership with the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, workshop sessions brought together the leaders of Riyadh's major projects, allowing French companies to gain deeper insight into local priorities and demonstrate their expertise. French firms highlighted their experience in delivering Olympic Games and other major international sporting events, while leading Saudi contractors, including El Seif Engineering Contracting, Almabani General Contractors and Algihaz Holding, showcased the Kingdom's giga-projects and discussed avenues for collaboration between France and Saudi Arabia.

Day 2: Workshops with entities from the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and leading Saudi contractors offered French companies the opportunity to engage directly with those driving Riyadh's largest infrastructure and industrial initiatives, facilitating a deeper understanding of project needs and the identification of potential areas for partnership. Day 3: The final day featured Team France Export sessions at the Saudi French Council, followed by a site visit to Qiddiya, further deepening cooperation and opening new avenues for partnership.

Throughout the three days, panel discussions addressed innovation, sustainability, smart technologies, and cultural exchange, showcasing insights from both French and Saudi leaders.

Booster Grow Global: A New Cohort Engaging the Saudi Market

The Forum marked a milestone with the launch of the 4th cohort of the Booster Grow Global program. The immersion phase was launched in the“Village France,” with 22 high-growth French SMEs and scale-ups embarking on a nine-month acceleration pathway. These companies participated in more than 300 B2B meetings, resulting in over 10 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and opening new opportunities for supplier qualification, localization, and deployment across strategic Saudi sectors. The cohort has now entered its immersion phase, spanning Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam.

Acknowledgment of Strategic Partners

The success of the forum was made possible thanks to the support of its sponsors, whose contribution is warmly acknowledged: Cedrus International, RATP Dev, Air France, Devoteam, BNP Paribas, Alstom, Al Muhaidib Group, Almajdouie Holding, El Seif Engineering Contracting, Almabani General Contractors, Modern Building Leaders, Algihaz Holding, NASCO.

With renewed momentum and strengthened ties, the French-Saudi Business Forum sets a solid foundation for continued collaboration, supporting both nations as they look confidently toward Expo 2030 Riyadh, World Cup 2034, and the broader ambitions of Vision 2030.

