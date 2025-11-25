403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hayli Gubbi volcano stops erupting after first activity in millennia
(MENAFN) The Hayli Gubbi volcano, the southernmost peak in Ethiopia’s Mount Erta Ale range located in the northeastern Afar region, has stopped erupting following its first activity in thousands of years, according to the Toulouse Volcanic Ash Advisory Center.
The eruption, which began Sunday around 10 a.m. local time (1300 GMT), was unusually powerful in both magnitude and sound, described by eyewitnesses as one of the most intense in recent years, state broadcaster Fana reported. The blast sent a large ash column over nearby communities, raising safety concerns among residents.
While the eruption has ceased, the Toulouse Volcanic Ash Advisory Center noted that an ash cloud continues to drift across Yemen, Oman, India, and China.
The Smithsonian Institution’s Global Volcanism Program has no record of Hayli Gubbi erupting over the past 12,000 years, though earlier major eruptions may be documented in the LaMEVE database, which is part of the Volcano Global Risk Identification and Analysis Project.
The Erta Ale volcanic zone, an active area in northern Ethiopia, includes multiple volcanoes such as Hayli Gubbi. Previous activity in the region includes an eruption at Dalaffilla in 2008, as well as lava flows recorded in 2005, 2007, and between 2017 and 2020.
The eruption, which began Sunday around 10 a.m. local time (1300 GMT), was unusually powerful in both magnitude and sound, described by eyewitnesses as one of the most intense in recent years, state broadcaster Fana reported. The blast sent a large ash column over nearby communities, raising safety concerns among residents.
While the eruption has ceased, the Toulouse Volcanic Ash Advisory Center noted that an ash cloud continues to drift across Yemen, Oman, India, and China.
The Smithsonian Institution’s Global Volcanism Program has no record of Hayli Gubbi erupting over the past 12,000 years, though earlier major eruptions may be documented in the LaMEVE database, which is part of the Volcano Global Risk Identification and Analysis Project.
The Erta Ale volcanic zone, an active area in northern Ethiopia, includes multiple volcanoes such as Hayli Gubbi. Previous activity in the region includes an eruption at Dalaffilla in 2008, as well as lava flows recorded in 2005, 2007, and between 2017 and 2020.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
BTCC Exchange Supercharges Black Friday 2025 With 2 Million USDT In Rewards Plus Exclusive JJJ Signed Prizes
CommentsNo comment