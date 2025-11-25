403
Geneva Negotiations Mark Progress in Pursuit of Russia, Ukraine Peace
(MENAFN) The White House announced on Sunday that the senior-level peace discussions convened in Geneva represented a “significant step forward” toward shaping a potential agreement intended to conclude the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
The gathering included US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll, and a prominent Ukrainian delegation.
Officials portrayed the session as an “extensive and productive” evaluation of the most recent draft accords tied to Trump’s peace initiative.
In its statement, the White House emphasized that the exchanges were "candid and detailed," with participants collaboratively refining essential adjustments to the developing peace structure.
Ukrainian envoys explained that their primary issues—spanning security assurances, sustainable economic progress, infrastructure resilience, freedom of navigation, and national sovereignty—were thoroughly considered during the Geneva meetings.
According to the White House, "Ukrainian representatives stated that, based on the revisions and clarifications presented today, they believe the current draft reflects their national interests and provides credible and enforceable mechanisms to safeguard Ukraine’s security in both the near and long term."
They underscored improved security-guarantee frameworks, commitments to avoid aggression, and advancements in energy-sector stability and reconstruction as pivotal improvements in the ongoing negotiations.
