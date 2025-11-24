Thyssenkrupp To Sell Automation Engineering Unit To Agile Robots In Strategic Portfolio Shift

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) thyssenkrupp to sell Automation Engineering to Agile Robots

November 24, 2025 by David Edwards

thyssenkrupp Automotive Technology has initiated the sale of its Automation Engineering business unit to Munich-based Agile Robots SE.

With the signing of the agreement, the segment has taken an important step in its transformation process. Completion of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected within the coming months.

Automation Engineering is recognized internationally as a specialist in customized mechanical engineering for product-specific automation solutions.

With Agile Robots, thyssenkrupp has identified a strong, long-term partner with the technological capabilities, financial strength and compelling industrial concept needed to sustainably develop the business with product innovations and new industrial solutions.

Dr Volkmar Dinstuhl, CEO of thyssenkrupp Automotive Technology, said:“The sale of Automation Engineering to Agile Robots is a logical step in the strategic repositioning of our segment.

“We are providing Automation Engineering with a reliable perspective while continuing to align our Automotive business toward growth and capital market capability.”

Agile Robots is a fast-growing technology company headquartered in Munich that combines robotics and artificial intelligence to create industrial solutions.

Founded in 2018 out of the German Aerospace Center (DLR), the company now employs around 2,500 people. By uniting classical plant engineering with AI-based robotics, Agile Robots and Automation Engineering form a strong, complementary combination to shape next-generation industrial automation.

Both parties are joining forces to accelerate industrialization and the reliable execution of innovative solutions, while expanding into new markets beyond the automotive sector, such as intralogistics, electronics and medical technology.

Within Agile Robots SE, the new business will operate under the name“Krause Automation”, acting as a system provider offering end-to-end solutions ranging from intelligent components to turnkey plants. The new name honors the company's long-standing heritage, which dates back to the founding of Johann A. Krause Maschinenfabrik in Bremen in 1950.

Dr Rolf-Günther Nieberding, CEO of thyssenkrupp Automation Engineering, said:“We bring decades of experience in plant engineering and project execution for complex processes, critical projects and global customer structures into the dynamic environment of a rapidly growing German technology company.

“Combining Agile Robots' innovation in robotics, software and system integration with our expertise will create targeted value for our joint customers and further support the strong growth of the Agile Robots Group.”

“Now is the right time to unite AI, robotics and industrial know-how. With thyssenkrupp Automation Engineering, we gain the perfect reinforcement to jointly drive the next industrial revolution – from Germany to the world,” said Dr. Zhaopeng Chen, founder and CEO of Agile Robots.

“We will reposition the company and tap additional market segments. Our goal is to shorten innovation cycles even further and continuously optimize our customers' production processes.”

Ahead of the transaction, Agile Robots, thyssenkrupp and IG Metall agreed on a Best and Fair Owner arrangement. This ensures fair and reliable framework conditions and provides for comprehensive involvement of employee representatives throughout the integration process.

Ongoing restructuring measures at the sites in Bremen and Chemnitz/Hohenstein-Ernstthal are not affected by the transaction and will be completed as planned.

The sale of Automation Engineering forms part of the repositioning of thyssenkrupp Automotive Technology announced in July. The segment is aligning its portfolio around four customer- and technology-oriented areas: Chassis, Components, Aftermarket and Forging.

The objective is to drive profitable growth through stronger customer proximity, efficient technologies and service-centric business models.

Against this backdrop, new development paths – including partnerships or ownership models – were evaluated for selected businesses, including Automation Engineering. The now-agreed sale represents a logical element of this portfolio strategy.