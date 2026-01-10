Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jaipur: Audi Car Hit-And-Run Leaves One Dead, At Least 12 Injured

2026-01-10 03:07:59
One person was killed and at least 12 others injured in a hit-and-run incident involving an Audi car at Kharabas Circle in Jaipur, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred near Kharabas Circle in Jaipur's Journalist Colony late on Friday night. All the injured were admitted to SMS Hospital and Jaipuria Hospital for treatment.

Police Detain Two Suspects

Confirming the details, Station House Officer (SHO) Madan Lal said that one death has been reported so far, while 12 people sustained injuries. "1 person has died till now and 12 are injured... 2 people have been detained... The car is registered outside the state, but the owner and the people who were in the car are from Rajasthan," SHO lal told ANI.

Victims Rushed to Hospital

Meanwhile, several of the injured were rushed to the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital Trauma Centre for treatment. BL Yadav, Nodal Incharge at SMS Hospital, said that five injured persons were brought to the hospital. "As per our information, an Audi car has hit people who were eating at a dhaba on the Khawas circle... 5 patients are here..." he said.

Eyewitness Account

One of the injured, identified as Deewan, told ANI that the group was having food when the car suddenly hit them. "We were eating, and we heard a noise. A car came and hit us..." he said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

AsiaNet News

