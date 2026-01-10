Jaipur Accident: Drunk Audi Driver Mows Down Pedestrians, 1 Dead, Over 15 Injured (Watch)

A horrifying incident unfolded late Friday night in Jaipur's Mansarovar neighbourhood, where a luxury Audi car driven at high speed ploughed into pedestrians, roadside stalls, and food carts, resulting in one fatality and at least 15 others injured, police said.

According to authorities, the speeding Audi vehicle lost control near Kharbas Circle in the Patrakar Colony area, first hitting a road divider before veering into crowded roadside spots over a stretch of about 30 metres. The impact left multiple stalls and parked vehicles damaged, with debris scattered across the area.

बेकाबू ऑडी कार ने 12 लोगो को रौंदा, सड़क पर दौड़ा मौत का पहिया@DcDmJaipur @RajCMO @jaipur_police twitter/iH0F8uznne

- Akirti Panwar (@Akirtithakur) January 9, 2026

Victims and Immediate Response

Ramesh Bairwa, a resident of Bhilwara, who was among those struck, later died during treatment, officials confirmed. Of the injured, several were rushed to SMS Hospital and Jaipuria Hospital for care, with some in critical condition.

Police stated that all four occupants of the Audi were allegedly intoxicated at the time of the crash. One individual was taken into custody, while the other three fled the scene and are currently being pursued by law enforcement. The vehicle has been seized as part of the ongoing inquiry.

A senior police officer said,“Five police teams have been deployed to trace the girl and nab those involved.”

An eyewitness described the moments before the crash as chaotic, with people screaming and running for cover as the out‐of‐control car barrelled through the roadside area, overturning carts and overturning a parked car with the force of the collision.

An eyewitness described the scene,“People were screaming and running for cover as the out-of-control car barreled through the roadside area, overturning carts and parked vehicles.”

Senior state officials, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, expressed grief over the death and instructed authorities to ensure proper treatment for the injured. The deputy Chief minister and Health Minister also visited hospitals to check on victims. Law enforcement officers are investigating the exact cause of the incident, including sobriety and reckless driving charges, as residents reel from the sudden tragedy.

The incident has once again highlighted the dangers of reckless driving and drunk driving on Indian roads, prompting calls for stricter enforcement of traffic safety laws and greater public awareness to prevent similar tragedies in the future.