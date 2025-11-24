Teal Recognized On The NVTC Tech100 List In 2025 For Innovation

MENAFN - GetNews)



Teal named an NVTC Tech100 company for 2025, recognized for innovation, leadership, and impact in the technology industry.

Teal, an independently owned managed IT services and managed intelligence advisor, is honored to be recognized as an NVTC Tech100 company, a prestigious list recognizing the region's most innovative technology companies and executives. This honor highlights Teal's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions and driving impactful outcomes in the tech industry.







The NVTC Tech100 celebrates organizations that demonstrate exceptional innovation, leadership, and growth. Being named to this list underscores Teal's dedication to empowering businesses through advanced technology and strategic partnerships.

“We're honored to be recognized among such an outstanding group of companies,” said Reid Johnston, CIO and Teal cofounder.“This achievement reflects the hard work and creativity of our team and our ongoing mission to empower our clients and their businesses to thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.”

Visit NVTC to view the full list of honorees.

About Teal

Teal is an independently owned managed IT services provider trusted by growth-focused businesses for high performance, strong security, and strategic impact. Our solutions deliver measurable outcomes - from AI governance to IT strategies aligned with business goals. With a dedicated cybersecurity team, 24/7 MDR, and a Net Promoter Score above 60, Teal reduces risk and complexity for SMBs, nonprofits, and defense contractors across the DMV region.

