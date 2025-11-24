PML-N Khyber Rejects Ikhtiyar Wali's Allegations Against Tribesmen, Demands Apology And Party Action

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber chapter has strongly rejected the“baseless, provocative and irresponsible” allegations levelled by Prime Minister's Coordinator Ikhtiyar Wali against the tribal population, demanding an immediate public apology and urging the party leadership to take strict notice of his remarks.

In a joint statement, PML-N Khyber President Asghar Khan Afridi, Provincial Vice President Haji Zahir Shah Afridi, former FATA President Faqir Muhammad Afridi, MPA Alhaj Shafiq Sher Afridi, General Secretary Sajid Afridi, Landi Kotal President Qazi Muheeb Afridi, Bara Tehsil President Abid Faiz Afridi, and General Secretary Ehsan Afridi said Ikhtiyar Wali's“irresponsible and inappropriate conduct” attempted to sow hatred and misunderstanding among the masses, which the local party leadership cannot endorse under any circumstances.

A PML-N Khyber spokesperson, responding to the controversy, said Ikhtiyar Wali's“unrestrained remarks and fabricated accusations” do not reflect the behaviour of any serious political worker. He termed the unfounded criticism“regrettable and unethical.”

The spokesperson further stated that if Ikhtiyar Wali has objections, he should criticise the performance or policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial government-an entirely legitimate political right. However, targeting any tribe, community or ethnic group is absolutely unacceptable.

Condemning Ikhtiyar Wali's controversial statement, PML-N Khyber said he must apologise to the public for his baseless remarks, which not only contradict reality but also damage the political environment.

Finally, the party leaders urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Provincial President Engineer Amir Muqam to immediately take notice of Ikhtiyar Wali's irresponsible behaviour and discourage statements that fuel division and unrest among the people.