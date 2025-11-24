Oaks Dental Introduces Exclusive Membership Plan For Premium Dental Services In Calabasas

MENAFN - GetNews)



CALABASAS, CA - November 24, 2025 - Oaks Dental, a leading provider of comprehensive dental care in Calabasas, today announced the launch of its innovative membership plan designed to make premium dental services more accessible to residents throughout the Calabasas area. The new program represents a significant enhancement to dental care options in the community, offering substantial savings while maintaining the practice's signature concierge-level service.

The Oaks Dental Membership Plan, priced at $49 per month, provides members with a comprehensive package of essential dental services, including bi-annual cleanings, examinations, and x-rays at no additional cost. Members also receive 20% discounts on all dental services, including specialized treatments such as Invisalign, veneer packages, nightguards, and retainers. Additionally, the plan includes complimentary custom take-home whitening trays and gel.

"Our mission has always been to transform routine dental visits into elevated experiences through our unique combination of cutting-edge technology, artistic precision, and personalized attention," said Dr. Tariq Jabaiti, founder of Oaks Dental and faculty professor at the USC School of Dentistry. "With this new membership plan, we're making our premium dental services in Calabasas more accessible while maintaining the exceptional standard of care our patients expect."

The membership plan, valued at approximately $1,200 annually, is eligible for Health Savings Account (HSA) and Flexible Spending Account (FSA) funds, providing additional financial flexibility for patients. This initiative comes as part of Oaks Dental's ongoing commitment to redefining the dental care experience in Calabasas through technological innovation and patient-centered service.

Located in the heart of Calabasas, Oaks Dental offers a comprehensive range of services, including preventive care, cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, Invisalign, emergency dental services, and more. The practice is distinguished by its state-of-the-art technology, including 3D imaging, intra-oral scanners, and digital x-rays, which enable same-day treatments and minimally invasive procedures.

Dr. Jabaiti brings exceptional credentials to the Calabasas dental community, holding affiliations with the California Dental Association, American Dental Association, American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, and the Ventura County Dental Association. Under his leadership, Oaks Dental has established itself as a premier destination for dental services in Calabasas, where clinical excellence meets luxury experience.

The practice's thoughtfully designed studio creates a serene environment where patients can receive dental care in complete comfort. From the anxiety-prone patient to the aesthetically-focused individual, Oaks Dental tailors its approach to meet the unique needs of each person who walks through its doors.

Oaks Dental is located at 5000 N. Parkway, Calabasas, Suite 308, Calabasas, California 91302. The practice is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM.

For more information about the new membership plan or to schedule an appointment, please contact Oaks Dental at (818) 431-2000 or visit.

About Oaks Dental

Oaks Dental transforms routine dental visits into elevated experiences through a unique combination of cutting-edge technology, artistic precision, and personalized attention-all within a serene, modern environment designed for complete comfort and confidence. Led by Dr. Tariq Jabaiti, a USC-trained dentist and faculty professor, the practice offers comprehensive dental services in Calabasas, from preventive care to advanced cosmetic and restorative treatments. Oaks Dental is committed to creating beautiful, natural-looking results while providing concierge-level service that respects patients' time and comfort.

Contact Information:

Dr. Tariq Jabaiti

Oaks Dental

(818) 431-2000

5000 N. Parkway Calabasas, Suite 308

Calabasas, CA 91302