Sanco Awarded“Global Excellent Supplier” By U.S.-Based EATON

MENAFN - GetNews) Recently, at the 2024 Supplier Annual Conference held by Eaton, a global leader in power management, Sanc was selected as Global Excellent Supplier. Eaton has long held a place on the Fortune Global 500 list, with its business covering multiple fields such as electrical, aerospace, vehicles and industrial products, and it has a large number of global suppliers. Only a few suppliers were honored with the title of "Global Supplier Excellence" this time. Among them, Sanco is one of the selected enterprises in China and the only supplier in the connection system field to make the list. This recognition highlights Sanco's competitiveness and outstanding performance in the global market.

Recently, at the 2024 Supplier Annual Conference held by Eaton, a global leader in power management, Sanco was selected as Global Excellent Supplier. Eaton has long held a place on the Fortune Global 500 list, with its business covering multiple fields such as electrical, aerospace, vehicles and industrial products, and it has a large number of global suppliers. Only a few suppliers were honored with the title of "Global Supplier Excellence" this time. Among them, Sanco is one of the selected enterprises in China and the only supplier in the connection system field to make the list. This recognition highlights Sanco's competitiveness and outstanding performance in the global market.

Sanco has always adhered to the values of "honesty and trustworthiness, customer first, meticulousness and precision, learning and innovation", constantly striving for excellence in the fierce market competition. This honor not only recognizes the efforts of the Sanco team, but also inspires the company to continuously optimize its technology and services, and create greater value for customers with higher standards. In the future, Sanco people will remain true to their original aspiration, forge ahead, win the market with innovation and excellence, and keep moving forward towards the goal of "becoming a leader in the field of connection technology and products".