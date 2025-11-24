CD Bioparticles Strengthens Drug Development Pipeline With Comprehensive Animal Models Evaluation Services

MENAFN - GetNews) CD Bioparticles launches Animal Models Evaluation services to accelerate the clinical translation and registration of novel therapeutics.

New York, USA - November 24, 2025 - CD Bioparticles, a leading manufacturer and supplier of numerous drug delivery products and services, has announced the launch of its comprehensive Animal Models Evaluation services to accelerate the clinical translation and registration of novel therapeutics, by providing essential in vivo data under both Non-GLP and full GLP (Good Laboratory Practice) compliant conditions.







Animal disease models are primarily used in research relating to physiology, pathology, toxicology, pharmacology and pharmacokinetics. Simulating human diseases through animal models enables more accurate characterization of experimental outcomes. As a specialist in drug delivery, CD Bioparticles possesses expertise in multiple in vivo administration routes. The team often recommends the most suitable dosing method for each animal model (e.g., oral, intravenous, intramuscular, intraperitoneal or subcutaneous injection) based on the physicochemical properties of the drug.

CD Bioparticles' laboratory is equipped with advanced instruments, including NMR, ICP-MS and GC-MS analysers, a potentiometric titrator, a fully automated blood biochemistry analyser, a Leica paraffin embedder, a McAuldie biomicroscope, an Olympus pathology slide scanner, a confocal laser scanning microscope (CLSM), a TEM, a SEM, an MRI, a PET and a CT scanner, as well as other large-scale instruments. These enable the rapid delivery of data and reports for both GLP and non-GLP projects.

CD Bioparticles has the capability to conduct experiments related to animal models, including behavioural studies, histopathological analysis, blood testing, in vivo pharmacokinetic studies and animal imaging research. These investigations explore the mechanisms of drug action within the body, thereby accelerating the clinical translation and registration process of pharmaceuticals.

CD Bioparticles boasts a team of leading experts in animal experimentation and offers a wide range of related services. These include animal behavioural studies (examining learning and memory, emotional responses, and locomotor behaviour) and animal histopathological research (providing tissue staining and immunofluorescence analysis). The company also conducts routine haematological analyses, including testing for red blood cell (RBC), haemoglobin (Hb), white blood cell (WBC) and platelet (PLT).

In addition, CD Bioparticles performs in vivo pharmacokinetic studies, including bioanalytical pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics (PD) and transporter (TK) research, as well as bioequivalence studies. The company also specializes in animal imaging studies, employing two highly selective techniques for in vivo imaging in mice: bioluminescence (via luciferase gene labelling of cells or DNA) and fluorescence (using fluorescent reporter groups such as GFP, RFP, Cyt and dyes for labelling).

CD Bioparticles' animal model evaluations offer multiple core advantages. For instance, the company provides end-to-end management, from initial model development to final project testing. Its specialist team delivers bespoke solutions, ensuring clients receive the most cost-effective and tailored service package.

About CD Bioparticles

CD Bioparticles is an established drug delivery company that provides customized solutions for developing and manufacturing novel biocompatible drug delivery systems. It specializes in various formulation and drug delivery technologies, from conventional liposomes and PEGylated liposomes to polymer microspheres and nanoparticles for drug delivery. The company also provides contract research services for drug delivery formulation, formulation feasibility study, process development and scale-up, as well as analytical and non-clinical research services.