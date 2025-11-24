17 Medals Won: Bloom World Academy Students Impress At Yale University's World Scholar's Cup Tournament Of Champions 2025



Excelling in Debate, Collaborative Writing and other academic challenge rounds

Featuring a prestigious Ipaca Scholars Award win Gaining first-hand insight into life at Yale University

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 24, 2025: Five young Bloom World Academy (BWA) scholars recently returned from the World Scholar's Cup Tournament of Champions 2025 at Yale University having earned an impressive seventeen medals across Debate, Collaborative Writing and individual challenge rounds. This achievement reflects the school's commitment to nurturing confident, globally minded learners who thrive in rigorous academic settings.

Competing in the Junior Division from 6th to 12th November, BWA's Grade 6-8 students stood shoulder-to-shoulder with 1,300 scholars from 64 countries in the final and most competitive stage of the World Scholar's Cup. As part of the UAE delegation, they demonstrated a standout performance, earning team medals in Debate and Collaborative Writing and securing several individual honours across the same categories - a testament to their teamwork, composure and academic talent.

Araiah Damodar delivered an exceptional performance, securing two Gold medals (Debate Champions and the prestigious Ipaca Scholars Award), alongside three Silvers (Writing Champions, Collaborative Writing and Team Debate). Manaar Al Nagouryearned four Silvers (Debate Champions, Writing Champions, Team Bowl and Team Debate), while Reyxna Rilwaan added three Silvers (Debate Champions, Team Bowl and Team Debate). Kamronbek Abdugafarov secured Silvers (Writing Champions, Team Debate and Collaborative Writing), and Natalya Discepola contributed Silvers in Team Debate and Collaborative Writing, further strengthening the school's tally.

John Bell, Founding Principal of Bloom World Academy, said:“Our students' achievements at Yale beautifully reflect the academic rigour and challenge, resilience and ambition we strive to nurture at Bloom World Academy. They rose to the challenge together with confidence and integrity, and we are immensely proud of the way they represented our school community on the world stage.”

Beyond the competition, the Tournament offered students a meaningful glimpse into global university life and the wider world of international academia.

Reflecting on her experience, Grade 6 student Araiah Damodar, said:“Travelling to a new country was very exciting and put a lot of pressure on us as a team to represent our school to the fullest; it gave us a small view of life in university. We learnt what was expected of us to go to Ivy League universities where the president of the Yale community generously answered our questions about university life. The academic events were exceptionally challenging but we also had fun events like the Scholars Ball, Scholars Scavenge, Cultural Fair, Talent Show and the Award Ceremony.”

Held annually on Yale's historic campus, the Tournament of Champions gathers the highest-performing teams from earlier rounds of the World Scholar's Cup, combining competitive academic challenges with global cultural exchange. Throughout the multi-day programme, BWA's students embraced each moment with confidence, curiosity and a commitment to representing their school and the UAE with pride.

