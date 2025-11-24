Agility Robotics' Digit Humanoid Hits 100,000-Tote Milestone In Commercial Warehouse Use

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Agility Robotics' Digit humanoid passes 100,000-tote milestone in live GXO implementation

November 24, 2025 by David Edwards

Agility Robotics says its humanoid robot, Digit, has moved more than 100,000 totes in commercial operation at GXO Logistics' facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia – a milestone the company describes as evidence of real industrial throughput rather than laboratory testing.

The company says the achievement reflects the growing need for scalable automation in logistics as operators face rising volumes and persistent labour shortages.

Agility has long argued that humanoids must prove reliability across thousands of cycles before they can be considered viable tools rather than novelty machines.

In a statement marking the milestone, the company said Digit has been deployed to handle tasks such as picking totes on and off autonomous mobile robots, loading items onto conveyors, and stacking containers at different floor locations – all within a live fulfilment workflow.

By performing multiple unrelated tasks, Agility says Digit is demonstrating the capabilities of a“general-purpose humanoid”, a category defined by mobility and dexterity within human-designed environments.

The company says the robot's operations at GXO have helped validate its design approach, which blends control methods, teleoperated demonstrations, reinforcement learning and simulation.

According to Agility, these combined techniques allow Digit to acquire skills and behaviours that are applicable to unpredictable warehouse conditions.

“AI”, the company notes, has become the defining term of the decade, but practical deployment remains the real test. Digit's work is intended to demonstrate AI's value in tasks requiring“dynamic balancing” and“vision accuracy”, including identifying and grasping objects“thousands of times under different lighting conditions and placement configurations”.

Agility also emphasises safety as a prerequisite for scaled deployment.“There is no scale without safety,” the company says, adding that long-term operation alongside human workers is essential for earning regulatory and operational trust.

The firm credits GXO as a key partner in reaching the 100,000-tote milestone, saying the logistics provider brings“a long-term vision for automation and the expertise to integrate it into a live fulfilment environment”.