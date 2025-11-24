Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE: ARDT) Investigation Alert: Johnson Fistel Reviews Accounting Adjustment And Liability Reserve Increase Following Stock Drop

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating whether Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE: ARDT) or certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws by making false or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose material information to investors.

Background of the Investigation

On November 12, 2025, Ardent issued a press release announcing its financial results for the third quarter of 2025. In connection with that release, the Company disclosed that it recorded a $43 million reduction in revenue due to a change in accounting estimates regarding the collectability of accounts receivable. Ardent also revealed a $54 million increase to its professional liability reserves related to claims arising in New Mexico. Following these disclosures, the trading price of the Company's common stock declined significantly during pre-market trading on November 13, 2025.

