Done Right Builders & Remodeling Recognized by Google Reviewers as a Top-Rated Kitchen Remodeler in San Mateo

San Mateo, CA, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Done Right Builders & Remodeling, one of the Bay Area's most trusted residential renovation companies, has been recognized by Google reviewers as a top-rated kitchen remodeler in San Mateo, based on consistent five-star customer feedback. In response to growing demand, the company today announced the official expansion of its kitchen remodeling services to homeowners throughout San Mateo County.









Done Right Builders and Remodeling - Team

Recognition Grounded in Customer Satisfaction

The recognition reflects years of verified client reviews and a reputation built on transparency, quality, and professionalism. With over 25 years of experience and hundreds of successful projects across Northern California, Done Right Builders & Remodeling continues to earn praise for transforming outdated kitchens into modern, functional, and welcoming spaces.

“Our customers are the reason we've achieved this recognition,” said a company spokesperson.“Every five-star review represents trust earned through hard work and honest communication. We're proud to bring that same level of commitment to every new kitchen we build in San Mateo.”

Expansion Strengthens Local Access to Quality Remodeling

Following the positive feedback from Bay Area homeowners, Done Right Builders & Remodeling has expanded its dedicated design and construction teams to better serve clients in San Mateo. The company's full-service remodeling process covering design consultation, material selection, permit coordination, and project management ensures a seamless experience from start to finish.

“Our goal is to make remodeling exciting, not overwhelming,” the spokesperson added.“San Mateo residents now have direct access to our experienced local crews and design specialists who understand both the region's housing styles and the community's expectations.”

Why San Mateo Homeowners Choose Done Right Builders & Remodeling



Personalized Kitchen Design – Every project begins with understanding how the homeowner lives, cooks, and entertains.



Licensed & Insured Professionals – A qualified team delivering code-compliant craftsmanship.



Transparent Process – Open communication, clear budgets, and guaranteed timelines.

Comprehensive Solutions – From kitchen remodels to room additions and ADUs, all under one roof.



This complete approach has made the company one of the most consistently recommended remodeling firms in the Bay Area.

A Legacy of Trust and Craftsmanship

Headquartered at 1825 De La Cruz Blvd #203, Santa Clara, CA 95050, Done Right Builders & Remodeling has built its reputation on craftsmanship and integrity. The company's long-term success is rooted in relationships-many clients return years later for additional projects or refer friends and family after positive experiences.

“Reputation isn't built on advertising, it's built on reliability,” said the spokesperson.“We're grateful for the homeowners who've trusted us for more than two decades.”

Strengthening Local Visibility and Community Connection

As part of its expansion, the company has enhanced its online presence to make it easier for homeowners to find accurate information and verified reviews. Maintaining consistent business details across Google Maps, directories, and its official website helps ensure that local searches for Kitchen Remodeling San Mateo lead to credible results.

In addition to its digital outreach, Done Right Builders & Remodeling remains active in community initiatives that promote skilled trades and responsible construction practices throughout the Bay Area.

Looking Ahead

The expansion marks another milestone in Done Right Builders & Remodeling's steady regional growth. With sustainability and innovation guiding its next phase, the company plans to introduce new eco-friendly materials and design options tailored for California homes.

“We're excited to continue investing in the communities we serve,” the spokesperson concluded.“San Mateo homeowners can expect the same quality and honesty that have defined our company from day one.”

Done Right Builders & Remodeling - Kitchen Remodeler in San Mateo

About Done Right Builders & Remodeling

Done Right Builders & Remodeling is a licensed and insured remodeling contractor serving homeowners across the Bay Area for more than 25 years. The company specializes in kitchen remodeling, room additions, and ADU construction. Recognized by Google reviewers as a top-rated kitchen remodeler in San Mateo, Done Right Builders & Remodeling combines design expertise, craftsmanship, and integrity to deliver lasting value and customer satisfaction.

