AUTOTUNE OFFERS UP TO 70% OFF VOCAL PRODUCTION PLUGINS FOR BLACK FRIDAY AND CYBER MONDAY

Get significant savings across AutoTune's acclaimed vocal production ecosystem, including:

*Metamorph AI Voice Transformer*

$100 USD (50% off) + Vocodist advanced vocoder plugin, free to keep

*AutoTune 2026*

$150 USD (50% off) + AutoKey 2 key/tempo detection and Vocodist advanced vocoder plugins, free to keep

*AutoTune Unlimited (Annual)*

$210 USD Annual subscription includes your choice of Mic Mod microphone modeler or Harmony Engine 4-part harmony generator plugin, free to keep - up to 70% in total savings

*AutoTune Unlimited (Monthly)*

$30 USD Monthly subscription includes AutoKey 2 key/tempo detection plugin, free to keep

*AutoTune Pro 11*

$250 USD (50% off) + AutoKey 2 key/tempo detection and Vocodist advanced vocoder plugins, free to keep

*All Perpetual Licenses: 50% off*

*Upgrades/Crossgrades: 50% off*

More information on featured products:

*Metamorph*

AI-powered voice transformation plugin with 18 distinct voice models, fully local processing, and responsible AI development. Built on properly licensed source material with appropriate artist compensation.

*AutoTune 2026*

The original AutoTune, reborn, delivering up to 35% greater efficiency and 2.3x faster CPU performance. Features Modern Mode for natural correction and Classic Mode for the iconic AutoTune effect, plus exclusive presets from Grammy-winning producers.

*AutoTune Unlimited*

Subscription service delivering access to AutoTune's complete vocal production ecosystem-AutoTune Pro 11, AutoTune 2026, Metamorph, the entire AI-powered Vocal Chain (Vocal EQ, Vocal Compressor, Vocal De-Esser, Vocal Reverb, Vocal Prep), and all creative effects.

Sale begins today. For a complete list of AutoTune Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals visit the AutoTune website