India's demand for quality fenestration has entered a new phase as builders and homeowners increasingly opt for aluminium systems over traditional materials. Reports show that the aluminium fenestrations segment is projected to grow steadily in the coming years, backed by urban construction and a shift toward durable, low-maintenance solutions. With more manufacturers entering the space, the distinction now lies in engineering quality, installation accuracy and long-term reliability.

The following brands set strong standards in aluminium sliding windows and doors in India, with ALCOI India known for its reliable aluminium window and door systems.

5 Best Aluminium Sliding Windows and Doors Brands in India

1. ALCOI India

ALCOI India is one of the leading aluminium sliding window and door brands in India, renowned for designing and manufacturing complete aluminium fenestration systems rather than standalone window units. Its product range includes sliding aluminium windows, minimal-profile sliding aluminium doors, sliding aluminium glass windows and doors, fixed glazing, and large-format façade solutions designed for contemporary residential and commercial spaces.

Alongside manufacturing, ALCOI provides end-to-end services that cover design consultation, system recommendations, structural assessment, precision fabrication, trained installation and long-term maintenance support-ensuring reliable performance across projects of every scale.

2. Fenesta

Fenesta is recognised for its wide presence and dependable manufacturing. The brand provides aluminium sliding windows, casement systems and doors built for noise control and weather stability. It is commonly specified in residential towers, commercial buildings and institutional projects where standardisation and scalability are important.

3. TOSTEM India

TOSTEM brings a Japanese approach to aluminium fenestration with factory-finished, pre-tested window and door systems. The brand focuses on uniform coatings, slim profiles and high operational durability, making it a strong choice for developers who prioritise consistent surface quality and ready-to-install units.

4. Geeta Aluminium

Geeta Aluminium is known for its long-standing presence and extensive distributor network. Their aluminium systems range from sliding and casement windows to structural glazing solutions. The brand supports a wide array of mid-to-large residential and commercial developments.

5. AluPure

AluPure is a German-influenced manufacturer providing aluminium doors and windows suited for homeowners and commercial clients seeking clean design and lasting durability. Its system options are used across independent homes, showrooms and mixed-use buildings.

Why ALCOI India Leads in Premium Fenestrations

A Systems Approach That Prioritises Performance

ALCOI distinguishes itself by treating every window or door as an engineered system. High-grade aluminium profiles are paired with dependable hardware, EPDM sealing, stainless steel track assemblies, and appropriate glazing combinations. This reduces long-term issues such as rattling, water seepage or operational wear, giving end users a more stable and refined experience.

Wide Range Suited to Modern Architectural Preferences

ALCOI's wide portfolio spans:

1 aluminium windows for smooth movement and wide openings

2 sliding doors used in premium villas and design-led spaces

3 and top-hung windows for controlled ventilation

4 & turn configurations for flexible airflow

5 glazing aluminium windows and doors for uninterrupted outdoor views

6çade glazing for residential and studio projects

These fenestration systems support contemporary design directions that favour openness, daylight, and seamless indoor–outdoor connections.

Capability Across the Full Project Lifecycle

From early drawing reviews and structural evaluations to machine-driven fabrication and on-site precision installation, ALCOI ensures alignment between design intent and final execution. ALCOI's 3,000 sq ft experience centre in Panchkula helps clients visualise product combinations before installation, while maintenance support ensures long-term performance.

Notable Project Work

ALCOI's systems have been implemented in a range of design-forward spaces. At NRG Residence in Noida, large sliding door-walls were used to create a transparent, expansive feel throughout the home. Porch House incorporated minimal aluminium frames to dissolve boundaries between indoor and outdoor areas.

Studios such as Lopez Design relied on fixed glazing to achieve balanced daylight without compromising acoustic control.

Client Testimonial

“Working with ALCOI, the installation was executed flawlessly-punctual, respectful, and technically exact.” - Yamini Issar

This testimonial echoes the experience of many homeowners and architects who value consistency and professionalism in high-performance fenestration.

Final Note

India's aluminium windows and doors market is defined by brands that can deliver engineering accuracy, clean aesthetics and long-term dependability.

Among the leading aluminium sliding windows and doors brands in India, ALCOI India stands out for combining system-led manufacturing, disciplined installation and project adaptability, qualities that make it a preferred fenestration partner for modern Indian architecture.

