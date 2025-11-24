$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Francesco Agnellini


2025-11-24 09:05:25
  • Lecturer in Digital and Data Studies, Binghamton University, State University of New York
Francesco Agnellini has training in data science, machine learning and generative AI, and is proficient in the main programming languages that shape today's digital landscape, such as Python and JavaScript.

In his teaching in the Binghamton University Digital and Data Studies program, he combines theoretical perspectives with practical applications. His current projects draw on critical data theory and computational practice, investigating how digital infrastructures transform concepts of textuality, visuality and meaning across artistic and technological domains. As an Italian translator and creative writer, he has a plethora of experience in several of the practices and careers that many fear artificial intelligence will replace.

  • –present Lecturer in Digital and Data Studies, Binghamton University, State University of New York

