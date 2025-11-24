Kaltura Recognized In Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global Enterprise Video Platform Market Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report acknowledges Kaltura as a market leader among prominent industry players, driving innovation and growth in the organizational video ecosystem.

New York, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura (NASDAQ: KLTR), the AI Video Experience Cloud, today announced that it has been included in Frost & Sullivan's Global Enterprise Video Platform Market Radar 2025. The report recognized Kaltura's market leadership in its evaluation of companies and their innovations within the enterprise video industry, and serves as a guide for tech leaders to evaluate the value of global vendors across scale and market focus.

Kaltura's advanced AI capabilities, particularly the early move into agentic AI, were credited for Frost & Sullivan's positioning of the company at the forefront of enterprise video innovation. Over the past year, Kaltura has launched a portfolio of AI agents known as“Kaltura Genies”. These agents redefine the customer and employee experience, connecting knowledge discovery, personalized learning, and large-scale video generation tailored to individual needs and preferences.

With the recent acquisition of eSelf, a provider of AI-based interactive avatars, Kaltura has become a driving force in the industry, leading the shift towards ROI- driven, immersive, virtual agents and experiences. The new avatars are set to be integrated into Kaltura's Genie products, including the Class, Work, CX, and TV Genies, and transform them into conversational, visually expressive agents that will hear, talk, and“see” user screens and analyze them in real time. By enabling these agents to augment human roles cost-effectively, as well as boost customer engagement, organizations will benefit from clear and measurable impact on user engagement and business results.

The recognition of Kaltura's market leadership highlighted several key differentiators of Kaltura's product, including its modular, API-first architecture, which they concluded offers exceptional flexibility for deep integration and customization for enterprises. Kaltura's AI Video Experience Cloud is a scalable, AI-powered solution that empowers enterprises to leverage video to its full potential. With advanced features proven to increase engagement and streamline workflows, Kaltura continues to provide smart video experiences, including webinars, virtual events, virtual classrooms, onboarding sessions, and more. The report addresses the increased need for such flexibility as the workforce modernizes and diversifies.

“We are proud to see our innovation and leadership reflected in Frost & Sullivan's assessment of the enterprise video industry,” said Eynav (Navi) Azaria, Chief Product and Engineering Officer at Kaltura.“This acknowledgment is a testament to our established and ongoing commitment to the ever-evolving future of video experiences. Enterprises need video content that drives real results, and we believe that thanks to AI-powered interactive avatars, it can now more than ever be conversational, hyper-personal and mission driven to teach, qualify, and resolve.”

Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global Enterprise Video Platform Market Radar is available to paid subscribers here.



About Kaltura

Kaltura's mission is to create and power AI-infused hyper-personalized video experiences that boost customer and employee engagement and success. Kaltura's Video Experience Cloud includes a platform for enterprise and TV content management and a wide array of Gen AI-infused video-first products, including Video Portals, LMS and CMS Video Extensions, Virtual Events and Webinars, Virtual Classrooms, and TV Streaming Applications. Kaltura engages millions of end-users at home, at work, and at school, boosting both customer and employee experiences, including marketing, sales, and customer success; teaching, learning, training and certification; communication and collaboration; and entertainment and monetization. For more information, visit









CONTACT: Nohar Zmora SVP, Head of Marketing...