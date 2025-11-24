Ress Life Investments A/S Announces Capital Decrease
Ress Life Investments A/S
Nybrogade 12
DK-1203 Copenhagen K
Denmark
CVR nr. 33593163
To: Nasdaq Copenhagen
Date: 24 November 2025
Corporate Announcement 36/2025
Ress Life Investments A/S announces capital decrease.
At the extraordinary general meeting of Ress Life Investments A/S held on 24 October 2025, a proposal to decrease the company's share capital by EUR 30,000,000 through cancellation of 60,000 treasury shares was approved.
The deadline for creditors to file their claims against the company has now expired, without any claims being filed. The Board of Directors has therefore resolved to implement the capital decrease, and the capital decrease has been registered with the Danish Business Authority.
After the capital decrease, Ress Life Investments A/S' share capital is EUR 57,928,500 divided into 115,857 shares of EUR 500 each, corresponding to 115,857 votes.
The updated articles of association of the company are attached.
After the cancellation of treasury shares, the company's holding of treasury shares represents 24,116 shares, corresponding to 20.82% of the share capital and votes.
Questions related to this announcement can be made to the Company's AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.
Contact person:
Johan Jonson
johan@...
Tel + 46 70 612 02 14
Attachments
-
Ress Life Investments AS - Company Announcement 2025 - Completion of capital decrease
AoA - Ress Life Investments 24.11.2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
BTCC Exchange Supercharges Black Friday 2025 With 2 Million USDT In Rewards Plus Exclusive JJJ Signed Prizes
CommentsNo comment