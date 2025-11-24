403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Inception and Mirror Security Announce Strategic Agreement to Co-Develop Next-Generation AI Security Solutions
(MENAFN- ProGlobal Media) November XX, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Inception, a G42 company and the region’s leading innovator of AI-powered domain-specific products and enterprise solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Ireland-based Mirror Security, a global leader at the forefront of GenAI security. Under the terms of the agreement, Inception and Mirror Security will co-develop advanced AI security products tailored to the needs of government entities and enterprises, and will play a significant role in meeting regional demand for innovative AI security solutions.
As the accelerated adoption of generative AI reshapes global industries, security has become the most significant barrier to scaled enterprise deployment. Studies by the World Economic Forum reveal that 93% of cybersecurity leaders expect AI-driven threats to dramatically reshape the risk landscape over the next two years. Despite increased adoption, only 5% of organizations feel highly confident in their security posture for AI and machine learning platforms, highlighting a critical gap in trust and resilience.
This agreement directly responds to that rapidly growing demand for robust, AI-native security solutions. Together, the two companies will enable government institutions and enterprises to securely progress from AI strategy and design to secure, scalable, real-world implementations without compromising privacy or compliance. As such, the agreement also supports the UAE’s ambition to build a trusted, resilient, and globally competitive AI ecosystem.
Commenting on the agreement, Ashish Koshy, CEO, Inception, said, “Unlocking the true potential of AI requires advanced innovation on one hand and full compliance, security and trust on the other. Mirror Security’s world-class expertise in developing AI security solutions, coupled with Inception’s Agentic AI capabilities would result in the creation of AI-for-security products that are dependable and reliable, which in turn will give greater confidence to our customers as they realize their AI ambitions.”
Pankaj Thapa, Co-founder & CEO at Mirror Security added: “The convergence of regulatory pressure, advanced persistent threats, and AI-driven innovations requires organizations to deploy new security paradigms to confidently unlock AI's potential. Our partnership with Inception combines their proven enterprise AI capabilities with our AI security suite that protects single and complex multi-agent systems to deliver secure, scalable AI while eliminating data exposure risk to ensure sovereign AI compliance for public and private sector customers.”
As the accelerated adoption of generative AI reshapes global industries, security has become the most significant barrier to scaled enterprise deployment. Studies by the World Economic Forum reveal that 93% of cybersecurity leaders expect AI-driven threats to dramatically reshape the risk landscape over the next two years. Despite increased adoption, only 5% of organizations feel highly confident in their security posture for AI and machine learning platforms, highlighting a critical gap in trust and resilience.
This agreement directly responds to that rapidly growing demand for robust, AI-native security solutions. Together, the two companies will enable government institutions and enterprises to securely progress from AI strategy and design to secure, scalable, real-world implementations without compromising privacy or compliance. As such, the agreement also supports the UAE’s ambition to build a trusted, resilient, and globally competitive AI ecosystem.
Commenting on the agreement, Ashish Koshy, CEO, Inception, said, “Unlocking the true potential of AI requires advanced innovation on one hand and full compliance, security and trust on the other. Mirror Security’s world-class expertise in developing AI security solutions, coupled with Inception’s Agentic AI capabilities would result in the creation of AI-for-security products that are dependable and reliable, which in turn will give greater confidence to our customers as they realize their AI ambitions.”
Pankaj Thapa, Co-founder & CEO at Mirror Security added: “The convergence of regulatory pressure, advanced persistent threats, and AI-driven innovations requires organizations to deploy new security paradigms to confidently unlock AI's potential. Our partnership with Inception combines their proven enterprise AI capabilities with our AI security suite that protects single and complex multi-agent systems to deliver secure, scalable AI while eliminating data exposure risk to ensure sovereign AI compliance for public and private sector customers.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
BTCC Exchange Supercharges Black Friday 2025 With 2 Million USDT In Rewards Plus Exclusive JJJ Signed Prizes
CommentsNo comment