Tilray Unveils Good Supply Vapes In Québec Following The Recent Introduction Of Vape Products In Québec

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Brands, Inc., company (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of the cannabis, beverage, and wellness industries, today announced the introduction of Good Supply vape products in Québec as part of the launch of legal cannabis vaping products in Québec. Consumers in Québec will now have access to Good Supply's acclaimed vape products, as the brand introduces its popular 1 g 510‐thread cartridges in(Hybrid) and(Sativa). Both cartridges are compatible with standard 510 batteries and will be available for purchase either in-store or online.

“The introduction of vape products in Québec marks an important milestone for both consumers and the industry,” said Blair MacNeil, President, Tilray Canada.“We're proud to offer Good Supply vapes in full compliance with provincial regulations, ensuring adult consumers have access to quality, regulated products.”

Good Supply cartridges are produced using THC distillate combined with cannabis terpenes and filled in standard 510-thread cartridges. Pineapple Express features dominant terpenes myrcene, humulene, and linalool, while Blue Dream includes myrcene, linalool, and humulene. Quebec consumers can refer to the retailer's website for current information on products and their availability.

About Good Supply

Good Supply is one of Canada's leading cannabis brands and has been recognized as #1 in flower, and best-selling pre-rolls, vapes, and concentrates, and has become a favourite among consumers and budtenders. At Good Supply, good is the new great. Rooted in classic strains that punch above their weight, Good Supply delivers consistent, hard-hitting quality at affordable prices. Explore classic cannabis strains, innovative formats, and new flavours - we're always up for a good time.

To learn more about Good Supply and its latest product launches, visit their website.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of beverage, cannabis and wellness industries with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy, wellness and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

Products under the Good Supply brand are promoted and sold by Tilray's wholly-owned subsidiary, Aphria Inc.

For more information on Tilray Brands, visit and follow @Tilray.

