CHANGAN Q05's Debut Attracts Global Attention To Changan's Intelligent EV Lineup

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Changan unveiled the all-new CHANGAN Q05 on Friday at the 2025 Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition, announcing official pricing and hosting the first owner delivery ceremony - an event that quickly became a highlight for both media and visitors. Alongside the Q05, Changan DEEPAL and AVATR showcased their flagship models, reinforcing China's growing leadership in intelligent electric vehicles.

Designed by an international team of 915 members from 31 countries and regions led by Klaus Zyciora, The CHANGAN Q05 embodies an“Inspired by light” design concept. The model adopts a“golden dimensional ratio” that balances agility and spaciousness, featuring a width-to-height ratio of 0.86 and an axle-to-length ratio of 0.62.

Built on Changan's independently developed SDA digital-intelligence platform - the only Ethernet Ring Network Architecture globally aside from Tesla Cybertruck - the Q05 focuses on four core strengths, comfort, space, real-world range, and intelligent features. Offering a new experience for young families and urban professionals.

In terms of comfort, CHANGAN Q05 features massaging, ventilation, and heating functions for both front seats, along with skin-friendly and eco-friendly interior materials, offering a comprehensive comfortable experience.

With an optimized interior layout achieving an 86.6 percent space utilization rate, the Q05 provides a spacious cabin that maximizes every usable inch, delivering both comfort and generous practicality.

For range, the Golden Shield 2.0 3C fast-charging battery enables a quick 15-minute charge, ensuring hassle-free driving for both city commutes and long trips. On intelligence, the car is equipped with SDA Pilot and SDA AI OS, featuring a lidar system and an auxiliary driving blue light, making driving more intuitive and user-friendly. More details will be announced closer to the market launch.

Meanwhile, at the AVATR booth, models like the AVATR 12 and AVATR 06 showcased the brand's“Emotive Luxury” design philosophy. At the Exhibition, Changan Deepal also presented a total of six products. Among them, Deepal S05 and Deepal S07 have already been exported to nearly 100 countries and regions across five continents worldwide.

Currently, Changan Automobile is accelerating its global layout, establishing a presence in five key regions. The company is building a global smart mobility ecosystem, further strengthened by the recent establishment of China Changan Automobile Group on July 29th. Focusing on electrification and intelligence as core strengths, Changan aims to deliver greener, smarter, and more comfortable vehicles to global customers.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink