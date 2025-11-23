Who Is Shriniwas Mandhana? Inside The Life Of Smriti Mandhana's Father As Family Faces Medical Emergency

MENAFN - Live Mint) The much-anticipated wedding of Indian women's cricket star Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal, scheduled for November 23 2025 in Sangli, has been postponed indefinitely, following a medical emergency involving Smriti's father, Shriniwas Mandhana.

The postponement has cast a pause on the grand celebrations as the family focuses on his health.

According to the cricketer's manager, Tuhin Mishra, Shriniwas began feeling unwell during breakfast at the family farmhouse, prompting an immediate call for an ambulance.

He was rushed to Sarvhit Hospital in Sangli, where doctors confirmed elevated cardiac enzymes, as well as raised blood pressure, and placed him under careful observation.

Family physician Dr Naman Shah explained that his symptoms pointed to angina, and if his condition worsens, they might need to perform angiography.

Who is Shriniwas Mandhana?

Shriniwas Mandhana is not just the father of a cricketing icon – his own journey in sport and in business deeply influenced Smriti's rise. In his younger days, Shriniwas played cricket at the district level for Sangli, harbouring dreams of pursuing the game more seriously.

However, he was unable to pursue a full professional playing career, reportedly due to a lack of support from his own parents.

Beyond cricket, Shriniwas built a life for his family through his work as a chemical distributor.

Over the years, he became a pillar of support for Smriti and her siblings, encouraging their cricketing ambitions. His belief in them was unshakeable - he often said he hoped one of his children would one day represent India.

Smriti, in particular, has spoken of her father's steady but firm encouragement. Growing up, she would often accompany him to cricket grounds, watch him or her brother play, and learn the game's nuances.

That early exposure, and her father's faith, are frequently credited for kindling her passion and leading to her extraordinary journey in international cricket.

The wedding, which had been preceded by colourful traditional rituals - mehendi, haldi, sangeet - came to an abrupt halt in the face of this crisis.

While the exact future date for the ceremony remains uncertain, the family has requested privacy as they prioritise Shriniwas Mandhana's recovery.