403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Police Arrests Former Brazilian President Bolsonaro
(MENAFN) Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who had been serving house arrest in the nation’s capital, Brasilia, has been apprehended by law enforcement officials, according to confirmation from his lawyer.
In September, Brazil’s Supreme Court sentenced Bolsonaro to 27 years of imprisonment after finding him guilty of attempting to overturn the results of the 2022 presidential election.
The 70-year-old, who maintains his innocence, had been confined to his residence since early August while appealing the verdict.
Bolsonaro’s lawyer, Celso Vilardi, did not disclose the specific reason for his client’s detention, which occurred just before a planned vigil by his supporters near his home.
According to a news agency, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes instructed that Bolsonaro be taken into custody, citing concerns that the demonstrators could obstruct police supervision of his house arrest.
The judge also referenced evidence that the politician’s ankle monitor had been tampered with the previous night, the agency reported.
In his order, Moraes further stated that the gathering close to Bolsonaro’s residence could facilitate his “eventual escape,” noting that the former president had previously contemplated seeking asylum at the Argentine embassy in Brasilia.
A spokesperson from the federal police informed the press that Bolsonaro has completed the intake procedures in the capital’s detention facilities.
In September, Brazil’s Supreme Court sentenced Bolsonaro to 27 years of imprisonment after finding him guilty of attempting to overturn the results of the 2022 presidential election.
The 70-year-old, who maintains his innocence, had been confined to his residence since early August while appealing the verdict.
Bolsonaro’s lawyer, Celso Vilardi, did not disclose the specific reason for his client’s detention, which occurred just before a planned vigil by his supporters near his home.
According to a news agency, Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes instructed that Bolsonaro be taken into custody, citing concerns that the demonstrators could obstruct police supervision of his house arrest.
The judge also referenced evidence that the politician’s ankle monitor had been tampered with the previous night, the agency reported.
In his order, Moraes further stated that the gathering close to Bolsonaro’s residence could facilitate his “eventual escape,” noting that the former president had previously contemplated seeking asylum at the Argentine embassy in Brasilia.
A spokesperson from the federal police informed the press that Bolsonaro has completed the intake procedures in the capital’s detention facilities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment