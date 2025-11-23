Ladakhi Film 'Idiot' Finds French Partners At Film Bazaar

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)-The producing team behind“Wolf & Dog” have boarded“Idiot”, a Ladakhi feature film that was showcased at the co-production market of the WAVES Film Bazaar, the industry platform of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Set in the high-altitude Changthang region of Ladakh,“Idiot” marks the feature debut of filmmaker Stenzin Tankyong, known for shorts such as“Sekool” and“Last Days of Summer”, which played at international festivals including Rotterdam.

The coming-of-age drama follows Singay, an 18-year-old prankster and the sole Class 10 student in a remote government school, whose teachers resort to increasingly desperate measures to ensure he passes his board exams, according to a press release.

Produced by Ritu Sarin and Tenzing Sonam along with Rajesh Thanickan of White Crane Films, the project has secured French co-producers Flore Cavigneaux and Jerome Blesson of La Belle Affaire Productions, known for the Venice title“Wolf & Dog”.

Describing the film as humorous yet humane, the makers said it highlights the fragility of rural education systems in Ladakh, where government school enrolments have been steadily declining as parents turn to private institutions in Leh and other cities.

“An uneducated generation cannot uplift its community. This film explores that truth - with honesty, humour and heart,” Tankyong said.

Sarin said Tankyong's work brings an authentic Ladakhi voice to Indian cinema.