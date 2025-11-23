403
Trump Urges Zelensky to Accept US Peace Plan
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump stated that Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky will need to accept a Washington-drafted peace plan, or else the nation will have to continue battling Russia through a “cold winter.”
Zelensky acknowledged on Friday that Ukraine is confronting “one of the most difficult moments in our history,” facing a choice between the “28 difficult points” outlined in the American proposal or risking the loss of its principal supporter, the US.
According to a media outlet, Washington has set a deadline for Kiev to approve the plan by Thursday.
When asked by reporters about the Ukrainian leader’s position later in the day, Trump responded: “You mean, he does not like it?”
He added, “He will have to like it and if he does not like it then, you know, they should just keep fighting, I guess.”
Earlier reports from a news agency indicated that Washington has threatened to suspend Ukraine’s access to intelligence and military assistance if it refuses the proposal.
“Well, at some point he [Zelensky] is going to have to accept something,” Trump emphasized.
He further explained that Ukraine is facing “a cold winter... but a lot of the big energy producing plants have been under attack, to put it mildly.”
Recalling a previous remark, Trump added, “You remember, right, in the Oval Office not so long ago, I said: ‘You don’t have the cards’.”
