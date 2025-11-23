Ukraine's Delegation Begins Work In Geneva On Aligning Peace Plan Yermak

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“The Ukrainian delegation appointed by President Volodymyr Zelensky has begun its work in Geneva.

I held the first meeting with the national security advisers to the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, and Germany: Jonathan Powell, Emmanuel Bonne, and Günther Sautter,” the post reads.

The next meeting will be held with the United States delegation.

According to Yermak, a series of meetings in various formats is scheduled for Sunday, November 23.

As reported, Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, stated that consultations between senior officials of Ukraine and the United States are underway regarding the possible parameters of a future peace agreement. President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree establishing a Ukrainian delegation to participate in the negotiation process with the United States and other international partners, as well as with representatives of the Russian Federation, on achieving a just and lasting peace. Andriy Yermak, Head of the Office of the President, leads the delegation.

Trump's peace plan for Ukraine -- is it real or just a phantom?

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed on November 21 that his administration had set next Thursday as the deadline for Ukraine to agree to the White House peace plan to end Russia's war.

Earlier, U.S. media circulated information that the Trump administration had held secret consultations with the Kremlin to develop a new plan for ending the war in Ukraine.

According to a publication by Axios, the plan comprises 28 points It is divided into four broad categories: peace in Ukraine, security guarantees, European security, and future relations between the United States, Russia, and Ukraine. Following his conversation with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance on Friday, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine, the United States, and Europe would work at the level of advisers to ensure that the path to peace becomes truly viable.