Special Operations Forces Deliver Series Of Strikes On Russian Targets In Pokrovsk Battle

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Special Operations Forces reported this on their Facebook page.

“A key enemy position inside the city of Pokrovsk was destroyed. It had provided the Russian army with a significant tactical advantage on the battlefield. Enemy snipers used the 'elevation' on the industrial site to keep a wide area under fire control. This building also served as a point for concentrating enemy personnel,” the report states.

As noted, the SOF destroyed the key position and enemy manpower with a successful strike by a Middle Strike loitering munitions drone.

In addition, in the village of Shakhove (Pokrovsk district, temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region), a location where Russian assault groups were concentrated was detected and eliminated.

“At the moment of the strike, personnel of the 336th Guards Naval Infantry Brigade were inside the building. This unit has been tasked with closing the encirclement around Pokrovsk from the north. Several SOF drones successfully reached the target,” the Special Operations Forces added.

In the village of Sontsivka (Pokrovsk district, temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region), a temporary deployment point and an ammunition depot used by the UCAV crew of the 6th Guards Tank Regiment of the 90th Guards Tank Division of the Russian Armed Forces were hit. SOF drones also eliminated enemy personnel.

Furthermore, in the city of Dokuchaievsk (temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region), an enemy ammunition depot was destroyed. The Russian Army had used the facility as a storage, distribution, and shipment point for munitions for the grouping of forces attacking Pokrovsk.

In the village of Rybynske (temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region), a logistics unit of the Vostok Group of Forces of the Russian Armed Forces was struck.

“Former industrial-storage buildings were being used as a military site. The enemy had set up engineering-fortification structures on the premises. Military cargo vehicle activity had been observed there over an extended period. After identifying priority targets, SOF drones delivered successful strikes on several sites within the area,” the SOF noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defence Forces maintain positions in the centre of Pokrovsk and have cleared the railway station area, the pedagogical college district, and Sobornyi Square of the enemy.

