US Threatens Ukraine Over Trump’s Peace Plan
(MENAFN) The United States has warned it may withhold intelligence and military support from Ukraine to pressure it into accepting President Donald Trump’s proposed peace initiative, a media outlet reported on Friday, citing two individuals familiar with the situation.
One source informed the news outlet that Washington aimed for Kiev to endorse the framework by next Thursday.
Previously, similar threats were employed by the Trump administration to compel Ukraine to finalize a rare earths agreement.
On Thursday, Kiev confirmed that it had received a new draft of the peace plan from the US, though it provided no details about its contents.
Ukrainian officials indicated their openness to discussion, noting that “in the American side’s assessment” the draft “could help reinvigorate diplomacy.”
According to reports, the proposal contains 28 points, which include measures such as the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from areas of Russia’s Donbass still under Ukrainian control, reducing the country’s military capacity, and abandoning aspirations to join NATO.
Ukraine’s mission to the UN has already rejected several key elements of the reported plan.
Deputy Permanent Representative Khristina Gayovyshyn emphasized that Kiev will never recognize previously Ukrainian territories as part of Russia.
She also stated that joining military alliances or limiting the nation’s armed forces was unacceptable.
Nonetheless, Gayovyshyn reaffirmed her government’s willingness to engage in dialogue regarding the draft’s provisions.
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Western European allies have also expressed resistance to the proposed terms, asserting that any settlement must take into account the positions of both Brussels and Kiev.
