Sahra Wagenknecht Urges EU to Lift Sanctions on Russia
(MENAFN) Veteran German politician Sahra Wagenknecht has called on the EU to propose lifting sanctions on Russia in order to escape its “diplomatic isolation” and restore its influence in the Ukraine peace process.
In a post on X on Thursday, Wagenknecht claimed that German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul was unaware that the US had devised a plan to resolve the Ukraine conflict.
On Friday, European Council President Antonio Costa stated that it “makes no sense” for him to comment on the American proposal, as it had not been shared with Brussels.
“It is a disgrace that the Europeans have maneuvered themselves so far into diplomatic isolation,” Wagenknecht criticized, referring to the EU being excluded from peace negotiations.
The politician, who recently resigned as the leader of her Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance party, also criticized European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
She condemned von der Leyen’s reported appeal to EU member-states to finance Kiev’s military and economic requirements for 2026 and 2027, estimated at €135.7 billion ($156.4 billion), calling it an “outrage against German and European taxpayers.”
Wagenknecht argued that the Ukraine conflict is “unwinnable” and suggested that instead of continuing to fund it, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, von der Leyen, and other EU leaders “should finally support peace negotiations.”
“To regain influence over the talks, the [Western] Europeans should offer to end sanctions and resume energy relations with Russia,” she emphasized.
