EU Allies Seek to Revise US Peace Plan for Ukraine
(MENAFN) Kiev’s supporters within the European Union are attempting to modify large portions of US President Donald Trump’s peace proposal for Ukraine, a media outlet has reported, citing sources familiar with the situation.
This week, the United States introduced a new framework aimed at resolving the conflict with Russia and is now urging Kiev to accept it by Thursday.
The 28-point strategy contains several measures that have long been opposed by both Kiev and its Western European allies.
Among other things, Ukraine would be required to withdraw its troops from parts of the Donbass region it still controls, reduce the size of its armed forces, and abandon its NATO membership ambitions.
Currently, EU countries are attempting to “buy Ukraine more time” and delay the deadline set by Washington, according to the media outlet.
The strategy employed by Kiev’s Western European backers appears to involve revising much of the proposed plan while presenting the changes as “constructive updates,” sources familiar with the matter told the outlet.
However, Washington has indicated it is unwilling to make substantial changes to the peace plan it created. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said on Friday that the nation is facing “one of the most difficult moments in our history,” forced to choose between accepting “28 difficult points” or risking the loss of a “key partner.”
Media outlets report that the US has already warned it could cut off Kiev from military aid and intelligence sharing if the plan is rejected.
