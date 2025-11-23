403
Brazil celebrates Trump removed tariffs on agribusiness products
(MENAFN) Brazilian Vice President and Trade Minister Geraldo Alckmin on Friday hailed a significant diplomatic achievement after US President Donald Trump suspended additional import tariffs on a wide range of Brazilian agribusiness products. Alckmin described the move as “the biggest breakthrough in negotiations between Brazil and the United States.”
While welcoming the development as “a major step forward,” Alckmin emphasized that Brazil will continue working to expand the list of exempted products.
“We want to exclude more products and move forward in the negotiation,” he told reporters in Brasília.
The decision marks a dramatic turnaround in bilateral trade relations. Within just three months, the two countries have shifted from what officials called an unprecedented trade crisis to direct, high-level engagement aimed at easing tensions.
On Thursday, Trump ordered the suspension of the additional 40% tariff on 238 Brazilian products—part of a broader effort by Washington to curb consumer costs in the US. The exemptions cover major Brazilian exports including coffee, beef, cocoa, mangoes, coconuts, pineapples, and açaí.
President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva expressed satisfaction with the move in a video posted on the social media platform X.
“The removal of the 40% tariff imposed by the US government on several Brazilian agricultural products is a victory for dialogue, diplomacy, and common sense,” he said.
Lula noted that he and Trump have maintained an ongoing dialogue aimed at further reducing trade barriers. He praised what he described as a “frank dialogue” with the US president and said talks would continue to secure broader tariff relief.
Preliminary government estimates released Friday indicate that the share of Brazilian exports subject to the steepest 50% additional tariff has fallen from 36% to 22% as a result of the latest US decision.
