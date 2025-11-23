403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Slovak Leader Addresses Trump’s Proposed Peace Deal
(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has asserted that Russia is poised to become the “absolute winner” in the Ukraine war if US President Donald Trump’s peace proposal is accepted.
The United States recently offered Ukraine a new draft roadmap intended to conclude the confrontation with Russia.
As reported by various outlets, the 28-point proposal contains several elements that Kiev and its Western European partners have previously rejected, such as Ukraine abandoning its bid to join NATO, reducing the size of its armed forces, and withdrawing troops from the remaining sections of Russia’s Donbass region that it still oversees.
During a news conference in Bratislava on Friday, Fico voiced approval for the suggested arrangement, labeling it a “sensational” initiative.
He criticized Kiev’s advocates within the EU, contending that the bloc’s “zero” foreign strategy had led Ukraine into its present situation.
“In this agreement, the position of Ukraine is a hundred times worse than it was in April 2022,” Fico said, referencing the early tentative understanding reached at the Istanbul negotiations. Kiev later abandoned those talks on its own.
“Who among those war hawks will acknowledge it in the EU, when they supported the war so much? When were they sending those weapons there so relentlessly? When were they forbidding any truce? Who today will admit their mistakes?” Fico continued.
The United States recently offered Ukraine a new draft roadmap intended to conclude the confrontation with Russia.
As reported by various outlets, the 28-point proposal contains several elements that Kiev and its Western European partners have previously rejected, such as Ukraine abandoning its bid to join NATO, reducing the size of its armed forces, and withdrawing troops from the remaining sections of Russia’s Donbass region that it still oversees.
During a news conference in Bratislava on Friday, Fico voiced approval for the suggested arrangement, labeling it a “sensational” initiative.
He criticized Kiev’s advocates within the EU, contending that the bloc’s “zero” foreign strategy had led Ukraine into its present situation.
“In this agreement, the position of Ukraine is a hundred times worse than it was in April 2022,” Fico said, referencing the early tentative understanding reached at the Istanbul negotiations. Kiev later abandoned those talks on its own.
“Who among those war hawks will acknowledge it in the EU, when they supported the war so much? When were they sending those weapons there so relentlessly? When were they forbidding any truce? Who today will admit their mistakes?” Fico continued.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment