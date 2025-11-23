Popular Arab Literary Character Juha Comes To Life As FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 Mascot

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Known as“the common man's philosopher”, JuhaTM embodies traditional Arab folklore

Doha, Qatar: The FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 Local Organising Committee (LOC) has unveiled Juha as the official mascot for the prestigious Arab competition taking place from December 1-18 in Qatar.

Inspired by arguably the most popular character from the history of Arab literature, Juha embodies the rich folkloric traditions of the region. Often depicted as a clumsy and slow-witted man who finds himself in humorous situations due to his strange antics, Juha's tales, wildly popular across generations in the Arab world, always ends up in a revelation of profound wisdom.

The beloved folklore hero will come to life, joining in the festivities of the FIFA Arab Cup, that will once again unite Arab fans for a unique celebration of the region's vibrant culture and shared passion for football.

A total of 16 teams will have a chance to lift the coveted FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 trophy. Nine of the highest FIFA ranked teams have qualified automatically, while 14 teams will vie for the remaining 7 spots in a series of qualifiers. The qualifying matches will be held ahead of the tournament on November 25-26 in Qatar.

FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 ticket are available at:, with prices starting from QR25. Supporters can also purchase a Follow My Team ticket, which will enable them to attend all matches of their team of choice during the group stage. Throughout the competition, fans will also be treated to a variety of entertainment and cultural activities.

All tickets will be digital and will include accessible seating options for disabled fans. Disabled fans wishing to request accessible seats can do so by sending an e-mail to [email protected].

The opening match will take place on December 1 at Al Bayt Stadium featuring hosts Qatar and the winner of Palestine v Libya. The Final will be held on December 18 at the iconic Lusail Stadium. Other stadiums that will host matches during the tournament are Ahmad Bin Ali, Education City, Khalifa International and Stadium 974.