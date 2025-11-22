Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
OSCE PA Delegation To Visit Armenia This Week

2025-11-22 07:04:14
(MENAFN- AzerNews) A delegation led by Luis Grasso, Vice-President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and OSCE PA Special Representative for the South Caucasus, will visit Armenia from November 22 to 26, the press service of the Armenian parliament reported, Azernews reports citing Armenian media.

During the visit, the delegation is scheduled to meet with Sargis Khandanyan, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly, to discuss regional developments and cooperation in the South Caucasus.

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group was formally dissolved on September 1, 2025, following a joint appeal from Azerbaijan and Armenia.

This decision was made by the OSCE Ministerial Council and was the result of a joint request from the two countries, which they submitted after an August 8 summit. The Minsk Group was established in 1992 to mediate the Garabagh conflict but had not achieved a lasting settlement.

Elina Valtonen, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and Finland's Minister for Foreign Affairs, welcomed the joint decision by Azerbaijan and Armenia to dissolve the OSCE Minsk Group, expressing hope that the process will be completed by December 2025.

AzerNews

