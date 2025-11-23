Jordan Participates In 2Nd International Conference On Justice In Riyadh

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 23 (Petra) – Minister of Justice, Dr. Bassam Talhouni, took part in the second International Conference on Justice, which commenced Sunday in Riyadh, organized by the Saudi Ministry of Justice.On the conference's sidelines, Talhouni said Jordan's participation in this international forum comes within the framework of the national vision to modernize the justice sector and keep pace with technological advancements.The minister added that this vision is implemented by building a "modern" judicial system based on innovation and digital transformation, which places the quality of judicial services and citizens' rights at the forefront of priorities.Talhouni said expertise transfer with Arab and friendly countries constitutes an "important lever" for developing judicial performance and enhancing the capability to formulate "more flexible and effective legislation that keeps pace with changes and meets the needs of society."On Jordan's key efforts in recent years to modernize its judicial system, he cited milestones in developing court infrastructure, expanding digital services, enhancing transparency, and expediting litigation procedures, all of which "positively impact" the level of services provided to citizens.The conference's second edition, which saw presence of 4,000 participants from 40 countries, is discussing the latest developments on judicial systems and the role of modern technologies and digital transformation in developing the justice sector.In seperate meetings, Talhouni held several bilateral talks with participating ministers of justice.The discussions focused on mechanisms to strengthen judicial cooperation, exchange expertise in judicial training, court management, and legislative development, all aimed at improving efficiency of the judicial system.