Rescue Worker Injured During Russian Attack In Sumy Region

2025-11-23 07:04:36
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the State Emergency Service in the Sumy region on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“In the Shostka district, a building and equipment belonging to the fire and rescue unit were damaged as a result of a strike on one of the settlements. One rescuer with a preliminary diagnosis of post-concussion syndrome was hospitalized,” the report said.

It is noted that in the Shostka district, rescuers extinguished a fire caused by shelling in a non-residential building.

Additionally, SES specialists were involved in investigating fires in both residential and non-residential buildings in Sumy.

Read also: In Russia, drones attack power plant in Moscow region

As reported by Ukrinform, a 45-year-old man was injured as a result of Russian shelling of the Znob-Novhorod community in the Sumy region.

Photo: State Emergency Service

