India: Prime Minister Meets With President Of South Africa On The Sidelines Of G20 Summit In Johannesburg

Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today met H.E. Mr. Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa in Johannesburg on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. Prime Minister thanked President Ramaphosa for the warm hospitality and successful conduct of the Summit. He appreciated South African G20 efforts to take forward and build on decisions arrived during the New Delhi G20 Summit.

2. Recalling the historical ties that underpin India - South Africa ties, both leaders reviewed bilateral ties and expressed satisfaction at the progress achieved in various fields of cooperation, including trade and investment, food security, skill development, mining, youth exchange and people-to- people ties. They discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the fields of AI, Digital Public Infrastructure and critical minerals. The leaders welcomed the growing presence of Indian firms in South Africa and agreed to facilitate mutual investments, especially in infrastructure, technology, innovation, mining and start-up sectors. Prime Minister thanked President Ramaphosa for South African cheetah relocation to India and invited him to join the International Big Cat Alliance led by India.

3. The leaders agreed to work jointly to amplify the voice of the Global South. In this context, Prime Minister appreciated the initiative take by South Africa to hold IBSA leaders meeting. President Ramaphosa assured South Africa's full support to India's upcoming Chairship of BRICS in 2026.

