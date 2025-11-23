403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
HILTON ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF HILTON BAHRAIN CITY CENTRE HOTEL & RESIDENCES
(MENAFN- Ishraq Communications LLC ) MANAMA, Bahrain –20th November 2025 - Hilton (NYSE: HLT) announced the opening of Hilton Bahrain City Centre Hotel & Residences, introducing a new era of residential-style living and world-class hospitality in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Ideally located in the heart of Manama’s Al Seef District, this new property blends the comforts of home with the sophistication of Hilton hospitality.
From left, General Manager Hassan El Wahidi, Owner, Mahmood Mohamed Faqeeh, Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, OWNCO Bayan Mahmood Faqeeh
Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, officially inaugurated the property. The opening marks a new milestone in Bahrain’s luxury hospitality scene.
Mr. Mahmood Mohamed Faqeeh, the owner of the hotel, highlighted the project’s strategic importance and expressed pride in bringing a flagship premier living property to the Kingdom.
With 594 elegantly designed studios, one, two and three-bedroom suites, and penthouses, Hilton Bahrain City Centre Hotel & Residences offers a fully equipped kitchen in each room and modern amenities, creating the perfect home-away-from-home experience for extended stays, families, and long-term guests. With most rooms boasting sweeping views of the Bahrain skyline and the Arabian Gulf.
Perfectly positioned adjacent to Bahrain City Centre Mall and within close reach of pristine beaches, the hotel is less than five kilometers from Bahrain Financial Harbour, The Avenues Mall, and Bahrain Exhibition Centre. Just 17 minutes from Bahrain International Airport, the property is ideally suited to both business and leisure travellers.
Dining is an integral part of the Hilton Bahrain City Centre experience, featuring four unique venues. The Collective Café specialises in artisanal coffee, premium teas, elegant pastries, and afternoon tea service. The Collective restaurant offers Mediterranean cuisine, crafted using locally sourced ingredients, along with artisanal breakfast options. Super Bass introduces a fun, all-American burger concept to Manama, while the Pool Lounge provides a relaxed setting for light bites and non-alcoholic cocktails.
The hotel’s 7th Floor sets a new benchmark for leisure and well-being in Bahrain. Overlooking Bahrain Bay, this elevated sanctuary brings together relaxation, recreation, and family-friendly experiences in one dynamic destination. Guests can stay active in the state-of-the-art fitness centre, featuring both mixed and ladies-only spaces, or unwind at the spa with seven treatment rooms along with traditional Moroccan hammams. Families can enjoy indoor, outdoor, and dedicated children’s pools, while younger guests benefit from engaging activities at the Kids and Teens Clubs. To complete the experience, Super Bass Restaurant & Pool Lounge serves gourmet comfort food, refreshing mocktails, and indulgent shakes in a lively, social atmosphere - making the 7th Floor a truly unique lifestyle hub in the Kingdom.
Hilton Bahrain City Centre Hotel & Residences also offers a flexible meeting room for up to 30 guests with ample natural light, and elegant venues for social gatherings, making it an ideal choice for conferences, business meetings, and private celebrations.
At the helm of the opening is General Manager Hassan El Wahidi, a seasoned hotelier with over 35 years of international experience across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Commenting on the opening, Hassan El Wahidi said: “Hilton Bahrain City Centre Hotel & Residences is a new lifestyle destination for the Kingdom. From our residential-style accommodation and world-class facilities to our unique 7th Floor experiences, we have designed every detail to combine the warmth of home with the sophistication of Hilton hospitality. It is an honour to lead this flagship opening, and I look forward to welcoming our guests to discover Bahrain in style.”
Hilton Bahrain City Centre Hotel & Residences is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 25 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard WiFi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key.
From left, General Manager Hassan El Wahidi, Owner, Mahmood Mohamed Faqeeh, Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, OWNCO Bayan Mahmood Faqeeh
Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Shaikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, officially inaugurated the property. The opening marks a new milestone in Bahrain’s luxury hospitality scene.
Mr. Mahmood Mohamed Faqeeh, the owner of the hotel, highlighted the project’s strategic importance and expressed pride in bringing a flagship premier living property to the Kingdom.
With 594 elegantly designed studios, one, two and three-bedroom suites, and penthouses, Hilton Bahrain City Centre Hotel & Residences offers a fully equipped kitchen in each room and modern amenities, creating the perfect home-away-from-home experience for extended stays, families, and long-term guests. With most rooms boasting sweeping views of the Bahrain skyline and the Arabian Gulf.
Perfectly positioned adjacent to Bahrain City Centre Mall and within close reach of pristine beaches, the hotel is less than five kilometers from Bahrain Financial Harbour, The Avenues Mall, and Bahrain Exhibition Centre. Just 17 minutes from Bahrain International Airport, the property is ideally suited to both business and leisure travellers.
Dining is an integral part of the Hilton Bahrain City Centre experience, featuring four unique venues. The Collective Café specialises in artisanal coffee, premium teas, elegant pastries, and afternoon tea service. The Collective restaurant offers Mediterranean cuisine, crafted using locally sourced ingredients, along with artisanal breakfast options. Super Bass introduces a fun, all-American burger concept to Manama, while the Pool Lounge provides a relaxed setting for light bites and non-alcoholic cocktails.
The hotel’s 7th Floor sets a new benchmark for leisure and well-being in Bahrain. Overlooking Bahrain Bay, this elevated sanctuary brings together relaxation, recreation, and family-friendly experiences in one dynamic destination. Guests can stay active in the state-of-the-art fitness centre, featuring both mixed and ladies-only spaces, or unwind at the spa with seven treatment rooms along with traditional Moroccan hammams. Families can enjoy indoor, outdoor, and dedicated children’s pools, while younger guests benefit from engaging activities at the Kids and Teens Clubs. To complete the experience, Super Bass Restaurant & Pool Lounge serves gourmet comfort food, refreshing mocktails, and indulgent shakes in a lively, social atmosphere - making the 7th Floor a truly unique lifestyle hub in the Kingdom.
Hilton Bahrain City Centre Hotel & Residences also offers a flexible meeting room for up to 30 guests with ample natural light, and elegant venues for social gatherings, making it an ideal choice for conferences, business meetings, and private celebrations.
At the helm of the opening is General Manager Hassan El Wahidi, a seasoned hotelier with over 35 years of international experience across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Commenting on the opening, Hassan El Wahidi said: “Hilton Bahrain City Centre Hotel & Residences is a new lifestyle destination for the Kingdom. From our residential-style accommodation and world-class facilities to our unique 7th Floor experiences, we have designed every detail to combine the warmth of home with the sophistication of Hilton hospitality. It is an honour to lead this flagship opening, and I look forward to welcoming our guests to discover Bahrain in style.”
Hilton Bahrain City Centre Hotel & Residences is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 25 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard WiFi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key.
Ishraq Communications LLC
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment