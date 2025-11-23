403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
2026 JURY ANNOUNCED
(MENAFN- ruderfinn atteline) June 8—11, 2026.
Now entering their fourth year, the Awards continue to spotlight emerging talent and to provide them with the creative momentum to push forward their careers. Established by Creo in partnership with Sony, this annual program for short films celebrates the bold new voices reshaping cinema and gives them the opportunity to forge connections across the international filmmaking community. Shortlisted creators are flown to Los Angeles to attend an exclusive industry program of engaging and interactive sessions and masterclasses, where they are given backstage access through a carefully curated program of screenings and workshops. This unique convergence of insight, craft, and community provides emerging storytellers with the tools to propel their careers forward on a global stage. Free for all to enter, the competition is open for submissions until December 16, 2025.
Leading the selection of this year’s winners is a jury of trailblazers from across the industry: Golden Globe-nominated director and producer Will Gluck (Anyone But You, Peter Rabbit, Easy A), acclaimed producer and President of Film and Television at Pascal Pictures Rachel O’Connor (Challengers, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Little Women), animation co-director Adam Rosette (The Wild Robot, Orion and the Dark, upcoming GOAT), and award-winning director Justin Chadwick (Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, The Other Boleyn Girl, upcoming Sierra Madre), who returns as jury chair for the fourth consecutive year.
Justin Chadwick, award-winning theater, television and film director and Chair of the Jury said:
“The shortlist last year brought together 30 exceptional filmmakers whose distinctive voices and compelling narratives earned them a place at the beating heart of Los Angeles’ creative community, giving them unprecedented access to how cinema is evolving in real time. We have a remarkable jury line-up this year, and I speak for us all when I say that we’re searching for films that challenge conventions, spark genuine emotion, and transform how audiences perceive the world around them. As we head into the 2026 edition, we’re eager to discover that kernel of originality and vision that elevates good filmmaking into something extraordinary.”
This year’s shortlisted filmmakers will be announced on April 30, 2026, and flown to Los Angeles for the four-day program at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City from June 8—11, 2026. Led by Sony Pictures executives, these sessions invite the filmmakers to learn more about essential aspects of the industry; from production, to navigating talent deals, and the studio’s film acquisition process, through to working with publicists, animation techniques, and the art of soundtracking a story, as well as cutting-edge technology demonstrations. The program is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to connect with industry leaders and fellow creators from around the world, becoming part of a dynamic network of international filmmakers. The event culminates in a gala ceremony on June 11, 2026, where the category winners will be unveiled and awarded a range of cash prizes and Sony Digital Imaging equipment.
For the 2026 competition, filmmakers can submit short films across five categories: Fiction, Non-Fiction, Animation, Student, and Future Format – challenging filmmakers to respond to a technical brief that explores the creative possibilities of bold and innovative storytelling. This year Future Format invites entrants to submit shorts created specifically for vertical viewing (9:16 aspect ratio). Also returning to this year’s Awards is the Sustainability Prize, set up by Creo and Sony to spotlight a short film that creatively communicates how themes of environment, accessibility, diversity, equality and inclusion can encourage us to act together to ensure a positive future for the planet.
Now entering their fourth year, the Awards continue to spotlight emerging talent and to provide them with the creative momentum to push forward their careers. Established by Creo in partnership with Sony, this annual program for short films celebrates the bold new voices reshaping cinema and gives them the opportunity to forge connections across the international filmmaking community. Shortlisted creators are flown to Los Angeles to attend an exclusive industry program of engaging and interactive sessions and masterclasses, where they are given backstage access through a carefully curated program of screenings and workshops. This unique convergence of insight, craft, and community provides emerging storytellers with the tools to propel their careers forward on a global stage. Free for all to enter, the competition is open for submissions until December 16, 2025.
Leading the selection of this year’s winners is a jury of trailblazers from across the industry: Golden Globe-nominated director and producer Will Gluck (Anyone But You, Peter Rabbit, Easy A), acclaimed producer and President of Film and Television at Pascal Pictures Rachel O’Connor (Challengers, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Little Women), animation co-director Adam Rosette (The Wild Robot, Orion and the Dark, upcoming GOAT), and award-winning director Justin Chadwick (Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, The Other Boleyn Girl, upcoming Sierra Madre), who returns as jury chair for the fourth consecutive year.
Justin Chadwick, award-winning theater, television and film director and Chair of the Jury said:
“The shortlist last year brought together 30 exceptional filmmakers whose distinctive voices and compelling narratives earned them a place at the beating heart of Los Angeles’ creative community, giving them unprecedented access to how cinema is evolving in real time. We have a remarkable jury line-up this year, and I speak for us all when I say that we’re searching for films that challenge conventions, spark genuine emotion, and transform how audiences perceive the world around them. As we head into the 2026 edition, we’re eager to discover that kernel of originality and vision that elevates good filmmaking into something extraordinary.”
This year’s shortlisted filmmakers will be announced on April 30, 2026, and flown to Los Angeles for the four-day program at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City from June 8—11, 2026. Led by Sony Pictures executives, these sessions invite the filmmakers to learn more about essential aspects of the industry; from production, to navigating talent deals, and the studio’s film acquisition process, through to working with publicists, animation techniques, and the art of soundtracking a story, as well as cutting-edge technology demonstrations. The program is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to connect with industry leaders and fellow creators from around the world, becoming part of a dynamic network of international filmmakers. The event culminates in a gala ceremony on June 11, 2026, where the category winners will be unveiled and awarded a range of cash prizes and Sony Digital Imaging equipment.
For the 2026 competition, filmmakers can submit short films across five categories: Fiction, Non-Fiction, Animation, Student, and Future Format – challenging filmmakers to respond to a technical brief that explores the creative possibilities of bold and innovative storytelling. This year Future Format invites entrants to submit shorts created specifically for vertical viewing (9:16 aspect ratio). Also returning to this year’s Awards is the Sustainability Prize, set up by Creo and Sony to spotlight a short film that creatively communicates how themes of environment, accessibility, diversity, equality and inclusion can encourage us to act together to ensure a positive future for the planet.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment