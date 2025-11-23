403
Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy Signs MoU with Middle East Peace and Security Forum to Strengthen Research Cooperation on Regional Affairs
(MENAFN- Viola Communications) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 21 November 2025: The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), the UAE’s foremost centre for building diplomatic and leadership capabilities, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Middle East Peace and Security (MEPS) Forum, an institute based at the American University in Dohuk Governorate. The signing took place alongside the 2025 Middle East Peace and Security Forum, held this year under the theme “Managed Chaos: The New Middle East?”
The agreement aims to strengthen collaborative research on regional affairs and advance joint initiatives that contribute to a deeper understanding of public policy and regional security dynamics. Areas of cooperation include academic research, specialised policy discussions, workshops, and the formation of joint working groups on priority issues.
H.E. Nickolay Mladenov, Director General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, said: “We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with the Middle East Peace and Security Forum. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to building robust research platforms that analyse regional developments and explore their future trajectories. Through this partnership, we aim to produce high-impact knowledge and foster dialogue between experts and decision-makers to support efforts promoting stability and development across the Middle East.”
Dr. Honar Issa, Chairman of the Middle East Peace and Security (MEPS) Forum, said: “This Memorandum of Understanding with the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy reflects our shared commitment to advancing rigorous research and constructive dialogue on the key issues shaping the Middle East. We hope that our joint initiatives and programmes will contribute to building deeper knowledge and generating practical solutions that support stability and development amid today’s complex regional and global dynamics.”
This year’s Forum focuses on a range of accelerating challenges facing the Middle East, including rising regional and international tensions, intensified great-power competition, as well as de-escalation and regional economic integration initiatives, alongside the growing threats posed by climate change.
The partnership underscores the mutual commitment of both institutions to advancing scholarly knowledge and constructive dialogue on key regional and global issues, while contributing to a deeper understanding of the evolving challenges and opportunities shaping the Middle East.
