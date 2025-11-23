AI Must Translate Into Global Good: PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) Johannesburg, Nov 23 (IANS) Underlining that AI must translate into global good, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for a global compact based on the principles of transparency, human oversight, safety-by-design and prevention of misuse.

Addressing the third session of the G20 Summit on "A Fair and a Just Future for All - Critical Minerals; Decent Work; Artificial Intelligence,” the Prime Minister emphasised that while AI should expand human capabilities, the ultimate decision should be made by humans themselves.

He noted that such technology applications must be 'human-centric' rather than 'finance-centric', 'global' rather than 'national', and based on 'open source' rather than 'exclusive models'.

PM Modi elaborated that this vision has been integrated into India's technology ecosystem, which has resulted in significant benefits in space applications, AI and digital payments, where the country is a world leader.

The Prime Minister outlined India's approach to AI based on equitable access, population-level skilling, and responsible deployment. He noted that under the India-AI Mission, accessible high-performance computing capacity is being built to ensure that AI benefits reach everyone in the country.

He said that India will be hosting the AI Impact Summit in February 2026 with the theme 'Sarvajanam Hitaya, Sarvajanam Sukhaya' (Welfare for all, Happiness for all), and invited all G20 countries to join this effort.

PM Modi emphasised that in the age of AI, there is a need to rapidly shift our approach from 'Jobs of Today' to 'Capabilities of Tomorrow'. Recalling progress made on talent mobility at the New Delhi G20 Summit, he proposed that the group should develop a global framework for talent mobility in the coming years.

The Prime Minister concluded by articulating India's message and commitment to global well-being. India stands for development that is sustainable, trade that is trusted, fair finance, and progress in which everyone prospers, he added.