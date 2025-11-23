403
G20 Summit Concludes with Focus on Critical Minerals, Employment, AI
(MENAFN) G20 leaders commenced the final day of their summit in South Africa on Sunday with a session concentrating on essential minerals, job-related concerns, and artificial intelligence.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa presided over a plenary session entitled “A Fair and a Just Future for All Critical Minerals; Decent Work; Artificial Intelligence.”
On the preceding day, Saturday, G20 leaders conducted two discussions. The first addressed inclusive and sustainable economic growth, touching on economic development, trade, development financing, and the debt burden.
The second session, “A Resilient World – the G20’s Contribution,” highlighted disaster risk management, climate change, equitable energy transitions, and food security.
This summit is notable as the first G20 meeting held on the African continent under South Africa’s leadership, embracing the theme “solidarity, equality and sustainability.”
The leaders approved a summit declaration despite the absence of the United States.
“Guided by the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter in its entirety, we will work for a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace in Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Ukraine,” stated the declaration.
The high-level conference is set to conclude with a closing ceremony at 1 pm local time (GMT+1100).
The summit began on Saturday without US participation, even though the country is South Africa’s predecessor in the G20 presidency, a role that normally involves a ceremonial handover.
