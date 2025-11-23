403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK retail sales volume drop by 1.1% in October
(MENAFN) Retail activity in the United Kingdom experienced a sharper-than-anticipated decline in October, with overall sales volumes falling 1.1% month-on-month, according to official data. This figure was significantly below market predictions, which had forecasted a marginal 0.1% decrease, and came after an upwardly revised 0.7% gain in September. The decline marked the end of a four-month streak of rising sales.
Supermarket sales dropped for the second consecutive month during October, reflecting subdued consumer activity. Clothing retailers also saw a downturn following a record high in September 2025, as some shoppers reportedly delayed purchases in anticipation of Black Friday promotions.
Non-store retailing, particularly mail order and online shopping, also experienced a monthly dip, with online clothing sales contributing to the slowdown. Several e-commerce retailers noted that spending had been postponed ahead of the upcoming Black Friday deals.
On an annual basis, retail volumes increased by 0.2% in October, falling well short of expectations for a 1.5% rise. Meanwhile, over the three months ending in October, sales volumes rose 1.1% compared to the preceding quarter and registered a modest 0.4% increase compared to the same period last year.
Supermarket sales dropped for the second consecutive month during October, reflecting subdued consumer activity. Clothing retailers also saw a downturn following a record high in September 2025, as some shoppers reportedly delayed purchases in anticipation of Black Friday promotions.
Non-store retailing, particularly mail order and online shopping, also experienced a monthly dip, with online clothing sales contributing to the slowdown. Several e-commerce retailers noted that spending had been postponed ahead of the upcoming Black Friday deals.
On an annual basis, retail volumes increased by 0.2% in October, falling well short of expectations for a 1.5% rise. Meanwhile, over the three months ending in October, sales volumes rose 1.1% compared to the preceding quarter and registered a modest 0.4% increase compared to the same period last year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment