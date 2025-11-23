403
Google’s Gemini 3 surpasses ChatGPT with its performance
(MENAFN) Google’s forthcoming large language model, Gemini 3, has reignited the competition in artificial intelligence after outperforming rivals in independent evaluations, including ChatGPT. The tech giant is set to release its upgraded generative AI, which already serves 650 million monthly users, with enhanced capabilities for tasks like coding, image recognition, and content creation, requiring fewer prompts than previous versions.
In benchmark testing, Gemini 3 achieved a record score of 37.5% on the Humanity’s Last Exam analysis, while ChatGPT 5.1 scored 26.5%. With its Deep Think mode, Gemini 3 further improved to 41% on the same exam, surpassing ChatGPT-5 Pro’s 30.7%. The model also excelled in complex reasoning, earning 93.8% on the GPQA Diamond test and 45.1% on the ARC-AGI-2 assessment.
Despite these gains, Gemini has not overtaken ChatGPT in market visibility or share. ChatGPT continues to lead AI web traffic, drawing heavily from global monthly users, as stated by reports. Google’s own search engine commands the largest web traffic at 101 billion visits, followed by YouTube with 47 billion, Facebook at 10 billion, Instagram with 5.7 billion, and ChatGPT at 5.2 billion.
When it comes to AI-specific web traffic, ChatGPT accounts for 81.3% globally, with Perplexity at 11.1%, Microsoft Copilot 3.4%, and Google Gemini at 3%. In Türkiye, ChatGPT dominates with a 91% share, while Gemini holds 5%.
Generative AI is still anticipated to expand significantly. According to reports, projections from a leading consultancy suggest that generative AI could contribute between $2.6 trillion and $4.4 trillion annually to the global economy.
