Cyberdrone lights up Dubai Airshow 2025 with a 1,000-drone journey through the future of flight
(MENAFN- PR HUB) Held from 17 to 21 November 2025 at Dubai World Central, Dubai Airshow 2025 is hosting more than 1,500 exhibitors, over 200 aircraft across flying and static displays, and 12 conference tracks, positioning the event as a key meeting point for the global aviation and aerospace sector. The 19th edition of the show, themed “The Future is He”e”, brings together global leaders to discuss advanced air mobility, sustainability, defence, and technologies shaping the next phase of flight.
The narrative arc followed the evolution of flight, from early imagination and the first aircraft to t’day’s jet age and to’orrow’s space and urban air mobility. Constellations of light shifted from symbolic birds and early aeroplanes to rockets, orbiting satellites, and a stylised Dubai skyline, before revealing futuristic concepts like electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and hydrogen-powered ai liners.
“Dubai Airshow focuses on t’e industry’s future priorities, the performance outlined major milestones in aviation and current areas of development, including advanced air mobility and emerging aircraft technologies. Our show honours the pioneers of flight, spotl’ghting Dubai’s role as a global aviation hub, and pointing towards a cleaner, smarter future in the sky. Drone light shows are an ideal medium for this story, high-impact, sustainable, and emotionally powerful a” the same time”, said Silvio Peruci, CEO of Cyberdrone.
By adding a dedicated flight story to the night programme, Cyberdrone demonstrated how drone shows can support event organisers. The format helps translate dense, industry-focused agendas into shared moments that are easy for audiences to understand. It also offers a visually distinctive way to present complex themes in a clear, accessible manner.
About Cyberdrone
Based in Dubai, Turkey, Switzerland, and Latin America, Cyberdrone pioneers innovative approaches to aerial displays and interactive entertainment in drone light shows. With a fleet capable of up to 7,000 drones in a single show, including advanced pyro drones that combine light with fireworks and highly sophisticated, cinematic and fast animations, Cyberdrone has delivered over 200 successful performances worldwide.
Highlights include a 3,000-drone marine-themed spectacle for SAL Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi, a 2,000-drone display for MIRA Coral Bay in Ras Al Khaimah, and a 1,000-drone show for the Dubai Shopping Festival in partnership with MOTB. Other iconic shows followed across the GCC, LATAM, the CIS, SEA, Europe, and beyond, establishing Cyberdrone as a true leader in the global drone show industry.
About Dubai Airshow
Dubai Airshow is a biennial trade exhibition and flying display, held at Dubai World Central (DWC) under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Since its launch in 1989, it has grown into one of the world’s largest and most influential aerospace events, bringing together airlines, OEMs, defence delegations, technology providers, investors, and regulators.With a strong focus on sustainability, advanced air mobility, and next-generation aerospace technologies, Dubai Airshow 2025 serves as a key global platform for shaping the future of flight.
