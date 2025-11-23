CM Dhami Inaugurates Uttarakhand Dharamshala's 2Nd Floor In Pushkar

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday inaugurated the second floor of the All India Uttarakhand Dharamshala Ashram located at Pushkar, Ajmer, Rajasthan, a release said. A large number of migrant residents of Uttarakhand, local citizens, and representatives of various organisations were present at the special programme organised on this occasion.

CM Dhami on Pushkar's Spiritual Significance

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that he first bows in reverence to Lord Brahma, the primordial creator of the universe and the originator of the Vedas, who resides on the sacred land of Tirtharaj Pushkar. He added that being present on this spiritually enriched land is both a great privilege and a moment of deep joy for him.

The Chief Minister said that our scriptures describe Pushkar, Kurukshetra, Haridwar, Gaya and Prayagraj as the Panchteerth. Among these, Pushkar, being the site of Lord Brahma's yajna, is regarded as the Guru of all pilgrimages. He emphasised that Pushkar is not merely a pilgrimage site but an eternal flame of Sanatan culture, continuously inspiring humanity to follow the path of dharma, penance, sacrifice, and virtue.

He further said that the merit of the Char Dham Yatra is considered complete only after taking a holy dip in the sacred Pushkar Sarovar. Becoming emotional, the Chief Minister shared that perhaps it was the divine aura and spiritual significance of this land that inspired his parents to name him "Pushkar."

Expressing gratitude to the organising committee and the migrant Uttarakhand community, the Chief Minister said that he did not feel as though he was in Rajasthan but rather among his own family from Devbhoomi. He expressed confidence that the Dharamshala would soon become an important shelter for devotees and a strong link fostering deeper cultural, spiritual, and social relations between Uttarakhand and Rajasthan.

Promoting Sanatan Culture and Heritage

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's Sanatan culture is gaining a new global identity. The construction of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Mahakal Lok, and the reconstruction of Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham have elevated India's spiritual heritage to new heights.

He noted that the Uttarakhand government, under the guidance of PM Modi, is also working on several important projects such as the beautification of the Kedarkhand and Manaskhand temple regions, the Shri Krishna-Yamuna Teerth Circuit, the Haridwar-Rishikesh Corridor, and the Sharda Corridor. He said that the establishment of the 'Centre for Hindu Studies' at Doon University is also a significant step in this direction.

Strict Governance and Reforms in Uttarakhand

The Chief Minister said that Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is the spiritual and cultural heart of the entire nation. To preserve the original character of this holy land, the state government has taken several important and stringent decisions. A strict law has been implemented against forced religious conversions. Strong action is being taken against the malicious practices of land jihad, love jihad, and thook jihad. A new anti-riot law ensures that rioters themselves bear the cost of damages. Over 10,000 acres of government land illegally occupied, identified using green, blue, and yellow markers, have been freed. "Uttarakhand became the first state in the nation to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), ensuring equal legal provisions for all citizens. The Madrasa Board has been dissolved through new legislation, and government-recognised curricula have been made mandatory in all schools. More than 250 illegal madrasas have been shut down. Under "Operation Kalnemi," strict action is underway against individuals disguising themselves at religious sites to spread deceit and malpractice", Dhami added.

Vision for a 'Spiritual Capital'

The Chief Minister said that the objective of the state government is not to promote separatist ideologies but to establish temples of knowledge and values in Devbhoomi. The Chief Minister urged all Uttarakhand residents living anywhere in the world to carry forward the culture, identity, and glorious traditions of their ancestors with pride. He said, "Our resolve is to make Uttarakhand the spiritual capital of the country. With the mantra of 'resolute commitment with no alternatives,' we are moving forward continuously, and every Uttarakhandi will contribute with dedication and hard work."

During the programme, it was also mentioned that the Uttarakhand government had provided a financial assistance of one crore rupees for the construction of the ashram, for which heartfelt gratitude was expressed to Chief Minister Dhami. (ANI)

